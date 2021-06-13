It is now time for the Square Enix E3 2021 presentation. Hot on the heels of the massive Microsoft and Bethesda event that just wrapped up (new Starfield footage, 27 Game Pass titles, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, and more), it is now time to see what Square Enix has in store. You’ll want to catch up on the Ubisoft and Gearbox events from yesterday as well as the Summer Game Fest presentation that capped off with an Elden Ring reveal, but for now all eyes are focused on the future of gaming during the Square Enix E3 2021 showcase. It’s waiting for you down below.

Square Enix E3 2021 presentation

We already know Square Enix will be bringing us a world premiere from its Eidos Montreal studio (the folks responsible for the Deus Ex titles) and rumors are suggesting it’s a brand new Guardians of the Galaxy title as part of the company’s deal with Marvel. On that note, we are also expecting new content for Marvel’s Avengers, Babylon’s Fall, and the latest in the Life is Strange series. Possibly more details on the Final Fantasy VII remake saga?

But without further delay, you can follow along with today’s Square Enix E3 2021 presentation below. And be sure to check back after the event for all of the full-resolution trailers and gameplay footage uploads.

Square Enix Presents returns for E3 2021 on June 13 at 12:15pm PT / 8:15pm BST. We’re serving up a world premiere from Eidos Montreal, an update on Babylon’s Fall, a closer look at Life Is Strange: True Colors, and more!

Updating…

Guardians of the Galaxy

Eidos Montreal world premiere game is….Guardians of the Galaxy, a single player action game.

Available October 26, 2021

Get a taste of what it’s like to lead a group of legendary misfits as Star-Lord, in this 10-minute first look at gameplay from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy! In this section of the game, the Guardians hatch a scheme to rip-off the monster queen Lady Hellbender. They blast off to her planet Seknarf 9, where a rough landing awaits them. And then some. Wait, what was the plan again?

Plus 11-minute gameplay trailer:

Fire up Star-Lord’s jet boots for a wild ride across the cosmos in this third-person action-adventure game, a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. With the unpredictable Guardians at your side, blast your way from one explosive situation to another, with original and iconic Marvel characters caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe. You got this. Probably. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is coming October 26, 2021 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

Final Fantasy 1 through 6 remastered old-school style for Steam

The games that inspired a generation come to life once more, in the ultimate 2D pixel remaster.

Another look at Legend of Mana

Coming June 24, 2021

Now Remastered for the first time, featuring a colorful cast of characters, exciting real-time combat, and the option to alternate between the original or new rearranged music.

Black Panther must defend Wakanda from Klaw, who seeks to steal Vibranium for his own desires. Watch the cinematic trailer for Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther – War for Wakanda. Available in August 2021!

Square Enix mobile games – Hitman Sniper Shadows

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows introduces a wholly original story set in the Hitman Universe. The game focuses on events following the disappearance of Agent 47 and follows the story of The Shadows, a group of highly skilled snipers – Soji, Kiya, Kolzak, Knight, and Stone – within the hidden world of assassination, where a new criminal network threatens global stability. Diana Burnwood and the International Contract Agency (ICA) activate Initiative 426, aka The Shadows, to eliminate this threat.

Babylon’s Fall

Platinum Games’ Babylon’s Fall

See a special behind the scenes look at the development of BABYLON’S FALL. The video features interviews and insights from the creative teams at Square Enix and PlatinumGames, including director Kenji Saito.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection includes ‘Life is Strange Remastered’ and ‘Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered’. Both award-winning games have been remastered with updated visuals across characters & environments.

Life is Strange: True Colors

Coming September 10, 2021

The psychic power of Empathy affects every interaction and relationship Alex has in the game and is fully under the player’s control. Use it to reveal the secrets of Haven Springs, the hidden facets of Alex’s past, and the future of her journey to find a place to call home.

Stranger of Paradise – Final Fantasy Origin

Team Ninja’s Final Fantasy spin-off is here…coming 2022

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE veterans Tetsuya Nomura and Kazushige Nojima join forces with Team NINJA from KOEI TECMO GAMES to deliver a bold new vision for FINAL FANTASY. Get your first look at STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN. Coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in 2022. With the memory of their struggle buried deep in their hearts… Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, burn with resolve to defeat Chaos as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Yet doubts remain—are they truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold? Step into a world of dark fantasy and revel in the exhilarating, action-packed battles! Trial version available on PlayStation 5 until June 24th, 2021.

Here’s are some details on the upcoming Microsoft Summer Game Fest Demo event with over 40 Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S titles to play for FREE as well as the rest of this year’s E3 2021 schedule right here.

