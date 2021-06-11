Latest model Kasa Dual Outdoor Smart Plug hits Amazon low at $20 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the latest model Kasa Outdoor Dual Smart Plug for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 20% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, the previous-generation model goes for $22 Prime shipped. Alongside IP64 weather-resistance and a 300-foot Wi-Fi range, this model brings a pair of smartphone-controlled outlets to your outdoor space as well as Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support. An attached waterproof cover protects the plugs from dirt when not in use while you’re saving cash all year long via handy scheduling and timer options. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 2-year warranty. More details below.

A more affordable way to bring some smart outlets to our outdoor space is with this 3-outlet BN-LINK model at $18 Prime shipped. This one adds an extra outlet to the setup for even less cash and carries a 4+ star rating from thousands.

Just be sure to check out out ongoing deal on the 3-outlet meross HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug as well as the rest of the offers found in our smart home deal hub. We have wansview’s 1080p outdoor security camera, these eufyCam HomeKit systems, offers on Philips Hue bulbs, and even HomePod mini, just for starters. The new Aqara M2 HomeKit Smart Hub that just recently launched is also still on sale right here.

More on the Kasa Outdoor Dual Smart Plug:

Individual Control of 2 IN 1 Outlets: 2 AC outlets are working and controlled independently.15A/1875W Max for each. Waterproof cover is attached to protect it from dirt when not in use. Long Wi-Fi range up to 300 feet with IP64 weather resistance.

Voice & Remote Control: Add voice control to any outdoor outlet. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any outdoor electronic appliances with your voice via Alexa or Google Home Assistant. Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation.

