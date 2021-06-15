Logitech’s stress-free wireless mouse returns to 2021 low of $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering Logitech’s M510 Wireless Mouse for $19.99 shipped. Usually selling for $25, today’s savings slash 20% off to match the 2021 low price. Designed for long hours of everyday use, this ergonomic mouse features a curved, ambidextrous form factor with comfy rubber thumb grips. This is the exact model I use at home and in the office, and it’s been nothing but a breeze to work with. The connection is instant and unwavering, the grip is comfortable even after a full day’s work, and I’m yet to have to replace the battery after months and months of use. And over 15,800 customers agree, leaving an average 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

To save even more, there’s always the Amazon Basics wireless mouse at just over $12. While it won’t offer quite the same ergonomic design or additional tracking buttons, it’s still a solid option for anyone working on a tighter budget. Same with the above model, just pop in some batteries, plug in the wireless receiver, and you’re set. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 40,000 customers.

We’ve also been tracking a small arsenal of Logitech gaming gear on sale from $69. From the unparalleled speed of the G815 Optical Linear Keyboard to the pro-gaming power of the G Pro Mechanical, you’ll be sure to find the perfect new centerpiece to your battlestation. But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a little window shopping while you’re at it, and there are tons of killer deals going on right now in our best PC gaming deals guide.

Logitech M510 Wireless Mouse features:

The full-size Logitech Wireless Mouse M510 gives you more control, so you can do more with your mouse. The contoured shape with soft rubber grips gives you the support you need for all-day comfort. And you can do more, faster with three standard buttons, Back/Forward buttons and side-to-side scrolling plus zoom.

