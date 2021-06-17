FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Etekcity’s highly-rated Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug now $18 for today only (Reg. $26)

Today only, Woot is offering the Etekcity Weatherproof Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $26 at Amazon, where it has gone for as much as $31 this year, today’s deal is 31% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This no hub required dual outdoor smart plug adds a pair of smartphone-controlled outlets to your backyard or patio over your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. The companion app allows for schedules and timers, including sunset/sunrise automation, and you can even control the outlets with your voice via compatible Alexa and Google Assistant gear. Overheat protection and an IPX4 waterproof rating round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

There really aren’t very many trustworthy outdoor smart plugs for less than $18 out there. But it might be worth considering this BN-LINK model. It provides three outdoor smart plugs in a similar unit, also with Alexa/Assistant compatibility, and a no hub required design at $18 with the on-page coupon. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. 

Be sure to check out this deal on LIFX’s 1,100-lumen color HomeKit BR30 LED bulb, the early Prime Day offer on the Amazon Alexa Smart Plug at $15, and this pair of Refoss HomeKit Smart Plugs at under $18. Then head over to our smart home hub for offers on Google Nest Thermostats, this Gosund 6-plug and USB smart outlet extender, and the Philips Hue Outdoor Color Lightstrip, just to name a few. 

More on the Etekcity Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug:

  • Voice & Remote Control: Control devices from your smartphone or through voice command with Alexa or Google Assistant with a one-time easy setup. Compatible with iFTTT. NOTE: A secured 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network is required
  • Dual Outlet Design: Enjoy customizable control over each individual socket through the VeSync app. Its power rating of 15A/1800W means 2 appliances can be used at once—ideal for holiday string lights, fountains, pool pumps, and more
  • Schedules & Timers: Schedule each socket to automatically turn on and off at specified times. With the energy-monitoring function, easily monitor and control your device’s power consumption anywhere, anytime

