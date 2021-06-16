Gosund 6-plug and USB smart outlet extender now down to $16 Prime shipped at Amazon

Tan Tan Direct (98% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Gosund Smart Plug Outlet Extender for $16.14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the 5% on-page coupon. Regularly $20, this is 20% off, $1 below the previous deal price and the lowest we can find. This handy adapter essentially transforms two basic wall outlets into three smart plugs, three always-on outlets (up to 15A), and three USB charging ports. The smart plugs and USB ports can be controlled via your smartphone (no hub-required) or with your voice via Alexa and Google Assistant compatible devices. All possible over a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, the connected app also supports timers and scheduling for the smart outlets and USB ports. Rated 4+ stars from over 850 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if it’s just additional outlets you’re after and you don’t need/want the smart control to worry about, take a look at this GE Pro 6 Outlet Surge Protector Adapter. This one will transform a typical dual plug wall outlet into a surge protected one with six outlets for under $10 Prime shipped. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,000 Amazon customers.

More on the Gosund Smart Plug Outlet Extender:

9-In-1: The multifunctional wall plug includes 3 Smart Plugs (up to 15A), 3 Smart Usb Ports(5V/3A), and 3 Always-On Plug (up to 15A) to meet the needs of continuous power supply. Multi-plug design is suitable for kitchen, bedroom, office, and travel.

Voice Control: Gosund smart plug extender can work with Alexa and Google home. You can set the name of the appliance for each socket. A simple voice command such as “Hi Alexa, turn on the lamp” to free your hands and make your life more convenient.

