Just yesterday we covered a new gaming-focused display from Monoprice, but today we’re shifting our attention toward a new LG 4K monitor that’s geared toward professionals. It wields a 32-inch display that’s paired with USB-C connectivity and 96-watt Power Delivery. This paves the way for driving a 4K display while also providing enough juice to adequately refuel a wide variety of MacBooks, Chromebooks, and PC laptops. Even better, there are two USB-A ports, allowing this display to also function as a hub. Continue reading to learn more.

Latest LG 4K monitor packs 97-watt USB-C connectivity

A larger LG 4K monitor in the same vein as its 27-inch UltraFine display is now up for grabs. The company touts that when compared with a 24-inch display, its spacious 32-inch screen “provides 75% more viewable area.” Viewers should also see an accurate picture of content with DCI-P3 90% Color Gamut reproductions and HDR 10 compatibility.

Similar to many of its other monitors, the new 32UP550-W LG 4K monitor features a virtually borderless design on three sides and rests on a stand with adjustable tilt, height, and pivot capabilities. Along the back you’ll find a nice selection of I/O ranging from two HDMI inputs to DisplayPort, Type-C, 2x USB-A, and a 3.5mm audio port. This display’s refresh rate is capped at 60Hz, but support for AMD FreeSync should help reduce tearing, stuttering, and more.

Pricing and availability

At $449.99, the latest LG 4K monitor is actually priced reasonably well when compared with other offerings sold by the company. It’s similar to this LG UltraFine offering in just about every way minus having a smaller 27-inch screen and slower 60-watt charging over USB-C. It can be ordered at Amazon or B&H, but a precise ship date has yet to be shared.

9to5Toys’ Take

It doesn’t matter if you spend most of your workday in Google Sheets, Affinity Designer, Pixelmator, or an entirely different list of apps, having a large display is vital for a wide variety of workflows. This is why I think it makes a lot of sense for LG to deliver a larger 32-inch monitor that takes many of its cues from the company’s smaller 27-inch UltraFine unit.

Sure, pixels per inch (PPI) will take a hit, but this isn’t a dealbreaker for most. A larger panel with higher USB-C power output while maintaining a similar price point helps fill out the product line in what I would argue to be a meaningful way.

