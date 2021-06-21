Amazon offers watches from Citizen, Fossil, more up to 55% off from $14 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon takes up to 55% off Watches from Citizen, Fossil, Anne Klein, Tissot, Invicta, and more. A standout from this sale is the Fossil Copeland Stainless Steel Watch that’s currently marked down to $65 shipped and originally sold for $119. This style is available in nine color options and perfect for everyday wear. The watch features an all-black design that’s versatile and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. It also can be interchangeable with all Fossil bands, so you can have it match any look. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Skagen Holst Stainless Steel Watch that’s currently marked down to $90. For comparison, this style is regularly priced a $185. It has a luxurious design that will elevate any look. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Looking for more deals? You will want to check out the latest Amazon Prime Under Armour and adidas sales here.

Our top picks include:

