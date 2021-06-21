FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers watches from Citizen, Fossil, more up to 55% off from $14 Prime shipped

-
AmazonFashionPrime Day 2021
55% off from $14

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon takes up to 55% off Watches from Citizen, Fossil, Anne Klein, Tissot, Invicta, and more. A standout from this sale is the Fossil Copeland Stainless Steel Watch that’s currently marked down to $65 shipped and originally sold for $119. This style is available in nine color options and perfect for everyday wear. The watch features an all-black design that’s versatile and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. It also can be interchangeable with all Fossil bands, so you can have it match any look. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Skagen Holst Stainless Steel Watch that’s currently marked down to $90. For comparison, this style is regularly priced a $185. It has a luxurious design that will elevate any look. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Looking for more deals? You will want to check out the latest Amazon Prime Under Armour and adidas sales here.

Our top picks include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Prime Day 2021

About the Author

NordicTrack, Bowflex, and more workout gear priced from...
NVIDIA’s 4K HDR Shield TV Stick sees rare discount to...
Prime Day TV and movie collections: LotR 4K new low, AT...
23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA kit matching Amazon low a...
Save up to 50% on MagSafe accessories from Spigen, Otte...
GoPro’s HERO8 Black bundle includes a microSD car...
Prime Day sofa deals from $236: Edenbrook, Amazon Rivet...
Prime Day dog food and essentials from $3.50: Treats, d...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Timex takes 20% off best-selling watches + free shipping during its Summer Sale

From $40 Learn More
33% off

Diesel Machinus, Citizen Eco-Drive Skyhawk, and more watches from $51 (Up to 33% off)

From $51 Learn More
Reg. $170+

Ninja’s Specialty Coffee Maker with iced brew and milk frother now $120 (Reg. up to $180)

$120 Learn More
45% off

Amazon’s Under Armour Sale offers gear from $9 Prime shipped: t-shirts, shorts, more

from $9 Learn More
Star Wars savings

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more

Shop now Learn More
45% off

Prime Day offers adidas best-sellers up to 45% off: Running shoes, MacBook backpacks, more

From $9 Learn More

Juiced Scorpion lets you travel up to 45 miles on a single charge at $300 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save $340

NordicTrack, Bowflex, and more workout gear priced from $70 for Prime Day (Up to $340 off)

From $70 Learn More