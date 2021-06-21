FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Moment takes up to 50% off iPhone 12 cases, mobile lenses, much more at new lows

As part of its Prime Day event, Moment’s official Amazon storefront is taking up to 50% off its collection of smartphone photography gear including iPhone 12 series cases, lenses, cases, and more. Headlining is the Moment iPhone 12 MagSafe Thin Case at $29.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to the full 50% in savings, is one of the first notable discounts, and a new all-time low. Sporting a slim design, Moment’s latest iPhone 12 case arrives with a colorful Bio-Plastic TPU material and textured design and 6-foot drop protection. Alongside MagSafe support, you’re also looking at compatibility with Moment’s wide array of mobile lenses for upgrading your iPhoneography setup. Reviews are still coming in on this recent release, but other Moment gear is highly-rated. Head below for all of our other top picks.

Notable Moment Prime Day deals:

Those with an iPhone or Android handset at the center of their photography kit will certainly want to check out the ongoing discount we spotted on the DJI Osmo Mobile 4. This handheld gimbal features a magnetic mounting system alongside 3-axis stabilization for getting crisp and smooth shots from a smartphone. Best of all, it has dropped to $119 this Prime Day.

Moment iPhone 12 MagSafe Thin Case features:

Our extra protective case is now compatible with MagSafe. The rugged, dual compound construction provides peace of mind when your gear hits the ground, while the bottom is fully enclosed for additional protection. Inside, we included an array of magnets that are compatible with MagSafe (charging and connection) plus our exclusive line of new Mounts for Magsafe. Beyond magnets, this case has a wrist strap connection on the bottom and includes our drop-in lens mount, making your case compatible with any of our M-Series mobile lenses.

