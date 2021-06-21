FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime Day Apple AirTag case deals from $5: Caseology, Spigen, 4-packs, more (All-time lows)

It’s now time for some Prime Day AirTag case deals. Caseology via Amazon is now offering its Vault AirTag Keychain in matte black for $11.19 with free shipping for Prime members. The Urban Grey and Deep Navy colorways are also marked down to $11.99. Regularly $15, this is a solid 25% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we have tracked since it was featured in our roundup of the best AirTag cases. It provides a “rough, durable, sandstone textured” TPU housing for your AirTag with a nice carabiner clip so you can affix it to just about anything. The design will not “disrupt signal or sound transmission” and you can learn even more in our launch coverage. Head below for more Prime Day AirTag case deals. 

More Prime Day AirTag case deals:

Check out some of our Prime Day Apple gear deals including the latest iPad Air at $79 off, Apple Watch from $110, a new low on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro, and much more right here. Then go dive into our Prime Day hub for huge deals across very product category from Amazon’s 2-day shopping event. 

More on the Caseology Vault AirTag Keychain:

  • Compact design for AirTag holder that fits easily on keys, bags, and dog collar
  • Tough, durable, sandstone textured TPU keeps your AirTag safe
  • Convenient carabiner allows you to clip on and go
  • Will not disrupt signal or sound transmission
  • Caseology Vault for AirTag Case (2021) / for AirTags Case (2021) [Device Not Included]

