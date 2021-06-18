FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ESR’s 2-pack of silicone Cloud AirTag Keychain Cases hits new Amazon low at under $9.50

-
AmazonESR
Reg. $13+ $9.50

The YBintech US_ESR Authorized (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months from thousands) Amazon storefront is now offering a 2-pack of ESR Cloud Silicone AirTag Keychain Cases for $9.34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently $16 direct from ESR, they have regularly sold for closer to $13 at Amazon with today’s deal slightly undercutting our previous $11 offer for a new Amazon all-time low. This 2-pack wraps your new Apple AirTags in a “flexible, tough, and grippy” silicone cover that “takes just seconds to put on.” The included keyring allows them to affix to bags, your existing set of keys, and much more while leaving both sides of the AirTag open for strong signal transmission and audible alerts. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

As we mentioned in our previous coverage of these cases, Amazon is still offering an extra 20%  off when picking up two of these bundles. That includes the brands leather 2-packs, adhesive AirTag holders, and more. 

But for something even more affordable than that, dive into the deal we spotted on these AWINNER 4-packs starting from just $7 Prime shipped. And then head over to our massive roundup of AirTags accessories for options starting as low as $2. Regularly updated with new options as they surface online, you’ll find a giant collection of options from loops and luggage tags to dog collars and much more right here

Be sure to check out WaterField’s new leather AirTag Luggage Tag and Keychain as well as the rest of the AirTag gear listed below:

More on the ESR Cloud AirTag holders:

  • Only compatible with AirTag (2021); package includes 2 keychains; Tag not included
  • Flexible, tough, and grippy silicone safely holds onto your Tag and takes just seconds to put on
  • Easy-to-use keychain clips quickly and securely onto your keyring, bag, or any other loop
  • Open design on both sides keeps your Tag’s signal strong and stable
  • Smooth finish lets you clean off dust and grime with a quick wipe or rinse

