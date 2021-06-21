FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 50% on the latest TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches from $32

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is discounting a massive selection of TicWatch Smartwatches from $32. Our top pick today is the Pro 4G LTE Cellular with Google Wear OS for $149.50 shipped. Usually selling for the $300 list price, today’s deal slashes a full 50% off to mark the lowest price we’ve tracked. Powered by Verizon, you can add calls, texts, music streaming, and more to your wrist with 4G LTE connectivity. But it’s more than a wearable phone – this smartwatch includes heartrate and sleep tracking, six sport modes with built-in GPS, plus hundreds of apps through the Google Play store. The body itself is made to last with Corning Gorilla 3 anti-fingerprint glass, knurled stainless steel, and IP68 waterproofing, so it’s pool-ready too. Over 1,700 customers have left it a 4.1/5 star rating, but you can take an even closer look with our hands-on review. Find even more TicWatch deals below the jump.

TicWatch Prime Day deals include:

We’re also tracking some deep discounts on Fossil’s chic smartwatches from $100. They also feature Google’s Wear OS with tons of apps and health tracking features, with a huge variety of colors and styles. While just the latest deal lined up in our fitness tracker guide, these savings certainly won’t be the last. With Prime Day 2021 well underway, we’ll be tracking new savings 24/7 in our dedicated deal hub.

More on the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Cellular GPS Smartwatch:

  • Upgraded Premium Design- Stylish and functional design with knurled stainless-steel bezel, Corning? Gorilla? 3 anti-finger print cover glass and water resistant speaker. US Military Standard 810G certified durability. Lightweight Silicone strap.
  • Long Battery Life- Dual-layered ALOMED/LCD screens and two display mode options, Smart Mode will get you 2 days battery life, up to 5 days if Auto Switch to Essential Mode (LCD display only) is turned on. Up to 18 hours of battery life on cellular usage.

