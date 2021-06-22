Breville’s rarely discounted Joule Sous Vide cooker now $160 at Amazon (Reg. up to $250)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Breville Joule Sous Vide cooker for $159.95 shipped. Regularly between $200 and $250 as of late, this is matching the 2021 low we tracked back in January and is the best price we can find with at least $40 in savings. Alongside the lightweight, 1.3-pound build and stainless steel accents, it’s small enough to slip in a drawer and looks great when you pull it out. Bringing delicious water bath cooking to your kitchen arsenal, it also connects with the iOS and Android app over Wi-Fi to offer up an extended feature set including visual doneness notifications, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,600 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If you’re looking to get in the sous vide game for less, we happen to still have the highly-rated Anova Precision Cooker Nano down at $99 via Amazon. Not only are you getting a sous vide machine from one of the best brands in the business, but also with a nice discount attached for Prime Day.

Either way, you might want to consider scoring this Rubbermaid Square Food Storage Container for your water bath. It starts at around $11 or so and carries stellar ratings from tens of thousands.

Cooking Prime Day deals don’t stop there though. We have notable price drops on Dash kitchen appliances from $20, these Le Creuset all-time lows, the Prime Day Instant Pot offers, and much more right here. Just be sure to browse through our Prime Day 2021 deal hub as well.

Smallest, sleekest sous vide tool available at just 11 inches tall and 1.3 pounds, with streamlined white body and solid stainless steel cap & base.

Saves space: Half the size of other sous vide machines, it’s small enough to slip into a top drawer. IEEE 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi compatible 2.4 Ghz only

Heats up fast: 1100 watts of power for hyper-fast water heating. System requirements: iOS 8.0 or later, Android 4.4 or later, internet access required for some features

