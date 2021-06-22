FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bose ANC Wireless headphones 700 see $150 cut to new low at $229, more from $40

-
AmazonHeadphonesBosePrime Day 2021
Save $150 From $40

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the Bose ANC Wireless Headphones 700 for $229 shipped. Down from the usual $380, these massive 40% savings drop the price to the best we have ever tracked. Swaddled in 11 layers of active noise cancellation, Bose Headphones 700 are perfect for tuning into your favorite songs, shows, and podcasts, and tuning out the everyday world. You’ll get up to 20-hours of continuous use off a single charge, with added shortcuts for Alexa, Assistant, and a unique one-touch Spotify feature that lets you pick up right where you left off. Plus, the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity is complemented by a voice-isolating microphone to maintain clarity on calls and streams. These #1 best-selling over-ear headphones are rated 4.5/5 stars from over 21,000 music lovers. See more options below.

Other Prime Day headphones deals:

Our headphones guide has been popping off all day with new Prime Day savings. So whether you’re in the market for some affordable Hi-Fi Philips cans, or thinking of splurging on the new AirPods Pro at just $10 shy of their lowest price ever, you’ll find some of the best prices around right here in our Prime Day deals hub.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR*, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

