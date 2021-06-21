FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Philips Prime Day headphones deals: Hi-Fi Wired $57, ANC Wireless, more from $16

-
35% off From $16

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a slew of Philips Headphones starting at $16. Our top pick today is the SHP9600 Wired Over-Ear Headphones for $79.99 shipped. If you want to enjoy Apple Hi-Fi streaming without shilling out for AirPods Max, these are a great way to do it. They feature dual 50mm neodymium drivers with an open-back design for additional resonance. The sound is crisp, clear, and supplied in an enormous range from 12-35,000dB. Plus, you can instantly transform them into a gaming or streaming headset with the built-in boom mic. It’s currently rated 4.5/5 stars, and we found it to be a compelling option in our Apple Hi-Fi audio coverage.

Prime Day Philips headphone deals:

Speaking of great deals on ANC heaphones, you can score a pair of Galaxy Buds Live at a new Amazon all-time low of $110. Or checkout the galaxy Buds Plus down to just $85. Now that Prime Day 2021 is well underway, we’ll be tracking new headphones savings the moment they arrive in our Prime Day deal hub.

More on Philips’ SHP9600 Headphones:

  • Perfectly tuned 50 mm drivers deliver crisp bass, balanced midrange, and prstine high frequencies.
  • Superb comfort and durability. The headband is reinforced with durable steel, which adds just the right amount of tension for a secure fit. The double-layered headband cushion adds real comfort, and the breathable ear-cup cushions are perfect for long listening sessions.

Philips Prime Day 2021

