Philips Prime Day headphones deals: Hi-Fi Wired $57, ANC Wireless, more from $16

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a slew of Philips Headphones starting at $16. Our top pick today is the SHP9600 Wired Over-Ear Headphones for $79.99 shipped. If you want to enjoy Apple Hi-Fi streaming without shilling out for AirPods Max, these are a great way to do it. They feature dual 50mm neodymium drivers with an open-back design for additional resonance. The sound is crisp, clear, and supplied in an enormous range from 12-35,000dB. Plus, you can instantly transform them into a gaming or streaming headset with the built-in boom mic. It’s currently rated 4.5/5 stars, and we found it to be a compelling option in our Apple Hi-Fi audio coverage.

Prime Day Philips headphone deals:

Speaking of great deals on ANC heaphones, you can score a pair of Galaxy Buds Live at a new Amazon all-time low of $110. Or checkout the galaxy Buds Plus down to just $85. Now that Prime Day 2021 is well underway, we’ll be tracking new headphones savings the moment they arrive in our Prime Day deal hub.

More on Philips’ SHP9600 Headphones:

Perfectly tuned 50 mm drivers deliver crisp bass, balanced midrange, and prstine high frequencies.

Superb comfort and durability. The headband is reinforced with durable steel, which adds just the right amount of tension for a secure fit. The double-layered headband cushion adds real comfort, and the breathable ear-cup cushions are perfect for long listening sessions.

