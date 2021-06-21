SodaStream sparkling water makers back to Amazon lows for Prime Day, deals from $50

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off SodaStream sparkling water makers and bundles. One standout here, and the most affordable price of entry in today’s sale, is the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker at $49.99 shipped. Regularly in the $85 range, today’s offer brings the Fizzi back down to the Amazon all-time low we last tracked during Black Friday 2020. Pop in the included 60L Co2 cylinder and 1-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle, hit one button, and you have homemade sparkling water at the ready. The included cylinder can create of up to 60-liters of bubbly water you can then store in the fridge, saving time and money over store bought alternatives. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,400 Amazon customers, there are additional Prime Day SodaStream deals below including larger bundles with bubly flavor drops and more.
More Prime Day SodaStream deals:
- Jet Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $86.50 (Reg. $140)
- w/ Co2, BPA free bottles, and bubly drops flavors
- Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $93 (Reg. $150)
- w/ Co2, BPA free bottles, and bubly drops flavors
- Fizzi One Touch Water Maker Bundle $125 (Reg. $190)
- w/ Co2, BPA free bottles, and bubly drops flavors
More on the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker:
- Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button
- Includes: sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, and 1 liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle
- Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water
- Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe
