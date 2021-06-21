SodaStream sparkling water makers back to Amazon lows for Prime Day, deals from $50

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off SodaStream sparkling water makers and bundles. One standout here, and the most affordable price of entry in today’s sale, is the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker at $49.99 shipped. Regularly in the $85 range, today’s offer brings the Fizzi back down to the Amazon all-time low we last tracked during Black Friday 2020. Pop in the included 60L Co2 cylinder and 1-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle, hit one button, and you have homemade sparkling water at the ready. The included cylinder can create of up to 60-liters of bubbly water you can then store in the fridge, saving time and money over store bought alternatives. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,400 Amazon customers, there are additional Prime Day SodaStream deals below including larger bundles with bubly flavor drops and more.

More Prime Day SodaStream deals:

Jet Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $86.50 (Reg. $140) w/ Co2, BPA free bottles, and bubly drops flavors

(Reg. $140) Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $93 (Reg. $150) w/ Co2, BPA free bottles, and bubly drops flavors

(Reg. $150) Fizzi One Touch Water Maker Bundle $125 (Reg. $190) w/ Co2, BPA free bottles, and bubly drops flavors

(Reg. $190)

More on the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button

Includes: sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, and 1 liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

