FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SodaStream sparkling water makers back to Amazon lows for Prime Day, deals from $50

-
AmazonHome GoodsPrime Day 2021SodaStream
40% off $50+

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off SodaStream sparkling water makers and bundles. One standout here, and the most affordable price of entry in today’s sale, is the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker at $49.99 shipped. Regularly in the $85 range, today’s offer brings the Fizzi back down to the Amazon all-time low we last tracked during Black Friday 2020. Pop in the included 60L Co2 cylinder and 1-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle, hit one button, and you have homemade sparkling water at the ready. The included cylinder can create of up to 60-liters of bubbly water you can then store in the fridge, saving time and money over store bought alternatives. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,400 Amazon customers, there are additional Prime Day SodaStream deals below including larger bundles with bubly flavor drops and more. 

More Prime Day SodaStream deals:

  • Jet Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $86.50 (Reg. $140)
    • w/ Co2, BPA free bottles, and bubly drops flavors
  • Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $93 (Reg. $150)
    • w/ Co2, BPA free bottles, and bubly drops flavors
  • Fizzi One Touch Water Maker Bundle $125 (Reg. $190) 
    • w/ Co2, BPA free bottles, and bubly drops flavors

Go check out our Prime Day kitchenware roundup from $4 as well as the now live Instant Pot offers from $50 and these Keurig price drops from $50. And then be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found in Amazon’s 2-day shopping bonanza. 

More on the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker:

  • Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button
  • Includes: sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, and 1 liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle
  • Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water
  • Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Prime Day 2021 SodaStream

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

NordicTrack, Bowflex, and more workout gear priced from...
NVIDIA’s 4K HDR Shield TV Stick sees rare discount to...
Prime Day TV and movie collections: LotR 4K new low, AT...
23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA kit matching Amazon low a...
Amazon offers watches from Citizen, Fossil, more up to ...
Save up to 50% on MagSafe accessories from Spigen, Otte...
GoPro’s HERO8 Black bundle includes a microSD car...
Prime Day sofa deals from $236: Edenbrook, Amazon Rivet...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 29%

Start your Pinterest-perfect kitchen with up to 29% off Chef’s Path storage containers from $19

From $19 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: All-new Apple TV 4K from $139, M1 Mac mini $99 off, RYOBI 3-tool combo $99, more

Learn More
Reg. $70

This stainless steel precision temperature kettle with infuser is now down at $51 (Reg. $70)

$51 Learn More
Reg. $130+

Get in the sous vide game with Anova’s Precision Cooker Nano down at $99 (Reg. $130+)

$99 Learn More
$245 off

Prime Day kitchenware from $4: Calphalon, multi-cookers, cookware, more up to $245 off

From $4 Learn More
37% off

Magic Bullet drops to $25 alongside more Prime Day blender deals up to 37% off

$25+ Learn More

Green Deals: Use RYOBI’s 1800PSI electric pressure washer to clean your home at $106, more

Learn More

Juiced Scorpion lets you travel up to 45 miles on a single charge at $300 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More