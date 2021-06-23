Dreametech via Amazon is offering its D9 Robot Vacuum + Mop on sale for $267 shipped with the code DREAME925 at checkout. Down from its $399 normal going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Featuring Alexa integrations an app control, you’ll be able to monitor and command this robot vacuum/mop from anywhere. It features a high-capacity battery that allows it to clean for up to 150 minutes on a single charge. Plus, with smart mapping technology based on both LDS and SLAM, it easily navigates around your home for a precise clean every time. It also has the ability to pick up just about anything it comes across since it features 3,000Pa of suction. Another benefit is that it features a powerful anti-bacterial mopping function to clean both hard floors and carpets at the same time. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Many robot vacuums just go until they bump into something, then turn 90 degrees and continue cleaning. The LDS + SLAM mapping technology here allows the Dreametech D9 robot vacuum on sale today to clean with precision. It will create a map of your home, allowing you to tell it to clean a specific room or the entire house. LDS + SLAM allows it to easily navigate around obstacles as well without losing its cleaning position, so it can return to its routine as soon as it goes around whatever is in its way.

We’re also seeing that Dreametech via Amazon is offering its 2 in 1 T10 Cordless Vacuum on sale for $218. Down from its $348 normal going rate, with an additional $80 instant coupon available, this is also one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. With its powerful 100,000 RPM motor and 20,000 Pa suction, this vacuum is ready to handle any mess you throw at it. There’s a tangle-free roller brush which “peels off hair and pet fur” that normally gets wrapped around the roller. Plus, with an extended runtime of up to 120 minutes using the swappable battery, there’s more than enough charge to clean even large homes without having to plug in. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The T20 Cordless Stick Vacuum is also on sale for $278 with the code DREAME925 at checkout. Featuring a slightly more powerful 125,000 RPM motor than the T10, and 150AW of suction, the T20 ‘Stick’ vacuum is designed to clean your entire home in one shot. The T20 offers users four distinct cleaning modes – which can be selected via the devices OLED touch screen, and several multi-functional brushes that users can easily switch between. Depending on which cleaning mode you’ve selected (ranging from eco to standard and even boost modes) you can reduce the amount of time needed to keep your home pristine.

Now that you’ve seen what’s on sale here, be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event. We’ll be working around the clock here at 9to5Toys to bring you all of our favorite discounts, so be sure to keep it locked here for the best Prime Day deals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!