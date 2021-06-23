FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley, Neverwinter Nights, Earth 3D, more

It is now time for all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside some hangover Prime Day deals, we also spotted all-time lows on this morning on Apple’s official leather and silicone iPhone 12 MagSafe cases and Apple’s latest iPad Air, but for now it’s all about the games and apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Stardew Valley, Neverwinter Nights, Earth 3D, SynthMaster One, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Diggy Dog 2: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $4 (Reg. $5 – $8)

iOS Universal: Neverwinter Nights: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Blur background.: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SynthMaster One: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Crash Bandicoot 4 $36, Knockout City from $15, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Rhymes!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Towaga: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hidden Through Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Sneetches by Dr. Seuss: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW – daily forecast: $1 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Wonder Parade: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac: $60 (Reg. $80)

More on Stardew Valley:

Move to the countryside, and cultivate a new life in this award-winning open-ended farming RPG! With over 50+ hours of gameplay content and new Mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple controls options.

