Jabra’s 85h NC water-resistant Headphones hit Amazon 2021 low at $158 (Reg. $250)

Reg. $250 $158

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $157.99 shipped. Regularly $250 and currently going for $200 over at Best Buy, today’s offer is $22 below our previous deal mention, up to $92 in savings, and an Amazon 2021 low. Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, this set features SmartSound noise cancellation that automatically analyzes the surrounding environmental sound and “applies your personalized audio to give you the sound you need, when you need it.” They carry up to 36 hours of battery life (with ANC switched on) as well as an additional 5 hours after a 15 minute quick charge. From there, you’ll find six built-in microphones to handle calls, a water resistant design with a nano coating to protect the internals, and a 4+ star rating from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something far more affordable, consider Anker’s Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $80 shipped. They carry even better ratings and will save you quite a bit over today’s lead deal. Now they don’t really have as robust and high-end a build quality, but for most folks they will feel and sound nearly as good. 

Just keep in mind, you can also score a pair Anker’s Q20 ANC headphones with up to 60-hour battery life for $38 shipped right now as well as its A2 Multimode Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds for $54.50, down from the usual $80.  And then go check out our coverage of Anker’s latest Life Q35 headphones along with today’s fresh new weekend sale featuring its webcams, solar power banks, and more from $11

More on the Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones:

  • Block unwanted background noise: Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Headphones are engineered for the best wireless calls and music experience with SmartSound; Smart active noise cancellation responds to the environment, switching on if it detects background noise
  • SmartSound audio: The revolutionary SmartSound Audio technology in these Bluetooth headphones analyzes your sound environment and automatically applies your personalized audio to give you the sound you need, when you need it

