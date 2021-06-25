FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Onslaught of gaming and office chairs from $41: Racing, upholstered, more up to $126 off

Amazon is offering the OFM Leather Racing Gaming Chair for $78.90 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year by $8. This offering features padding throughout, swivels 360 degrees, and arms that flip up for those times when you need a bit more space. The padding mentioned above is contoured and can be found not only along the back, but also in its headrest and arms. A heavy-duty build yields a 275-pound weight capacity. Premium leather is used throughout, aiming to provide this chair with a high-end feel despite having such an affordable price. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find a long list of discounted office and gaming chairs from $41.

More office/gaming chairs:

Scoop up several other seating-related deals when peeking at this contemporary sofa for $271, a nice selection of others from $193, and even Amazon’s 3-piece Patio Set at under $128. Additional discounts that could fill out your home office include this vast list of monitor markdowns from $130 and desks as low as $57.

OFM Leather Racing Gaming Chair features:

  • A race car style chair that provides luxury and comfort whether used during intense gaming sessions or long workdays
  • With contoured segmented padding, integrated padded headrest, and padded arms, this video game chair provides quality support and comfort for hours of play
  • Features height adjustment, center-tilt control, flip-up arms and 360 degrees of swivel

