Onslaught of gaming and office chairs from $41: Racing, upholstered, more up to $126 off

Amazon is offering the OFM Leather Racing Gaming Chair for $78.90 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year by $8. This offering features padding throughout, swivels 360 degrees, and arms that flip up for those times when you need a bit more space. The padding mentioned above is contoured and can be found not only along the back, but also in its headrest and arms. A heavy-duty build yields a 275-pound weight capacity. Premium leather is used throughout, aiming to provide this chair with a high-end feel despite having such an affordable price. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find a long list of discounted office and gaming chairs from $41.
More office/gaming chairs:
- Flash Furniture X40 Gaming Chair: $161 (Reg. $190)
- Arozzi Primo Gaming Chair: $299 (Reg. $425)
- Ashley Home Office Chair: $81 (Reg. $96)
- Amazon Basics Low-Back Office Chair: $54 (Reg. $69)
- OFM Leather Desk Chair: $41 (Reg. $55)
- Serta Leighton Office Chair: $151 (Reg. $189)
- Amazon Basics Modern Executive Chair: $141 (Reg. $170)
- ORVEAY Upholstered Office Chair: $104 (Reg. $130)
- Flash Furniture Cortana Fabric Office Chair: $100 (Reg. $119)
- Amazon Basics Mesh Office Chair: $47 (Reg. $65)
- View all…
Scoop up several other seating-related deals when peeking at this contemporary sofa for $271, a nice selection of others from $193, and even Amazon’s 3-piece Patio Set at under $128. Additional discounts that could fill out your home office include this vast list of monitor markdowns from $130 and desks as low as $57.
OFM Leather Racing Gaming Chair features:
- A race car style chair that provides luxury and comfort whether used during intense gaming sessions or long workdays
- With contoured segmented padding, integrated padded headrest, and padded arms, this video game chair provides quality support and comfort for hours of play
- Features height adjustment, center-tilt control, flip-up arms and 360 degrees of swivel
