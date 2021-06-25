Onslaught of gaming and office chairs from $41: Racing, upholstered, more up to $126 off

Amazon is offering the OFM Leather Racing Gaming Chair for $78.90 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year by $8. This offering features padding throughout, swivels 360 degrees, and arms that flip up for those times when you need a bit more space. The padding mentioned above is contoured and can be found not only along the back, but also in its headrest and arms. A heavy-duty build yields a 275-pound weight capacity. Premium leather is used throughout, aiming to provide this chair with a high-end feel despite having such an affordable price. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find a long list of discounted office and gaming chairs from $41.

More office/gaming chairs:

Scoop up several other seating-related deals when peeking at this contemporary sofa for $271, a nice selection of others from $193, and even Amazon’s 3-piece Patio Set at under $128. Additional discounts that could fill out your home office include this vast list of monitor markdowns from $130 and desks as low as $57.

OFM Leather Racing Gaming Chair features:

A race car style chair that provides luxury and comfort whether used during intense gaming sessions or long workdays

With contoured segmented padding, integrated padded headrest, and padded arms, this video game chair provides quality support and comfort for hours of play

Features height adjustment, center-tilt control, flip-up arms and 360 degrees of swivel

