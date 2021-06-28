FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ZHIYUN’s Smooth-X 2-axis smartphone gimbal + selfie stick falls to $31.50 at Amazon

-
Reg. $53 $31.50

VisionMagic (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ZHIYUN Smooth-X 2-Axis Smartphone Gimbal in white for $31.79 shipped with the code 40S6WM57 at checkout. With a list price of $60, it goes for around $53 right now, and today’s deal is less than $2 above our last mention. Zhiyun’s Smooth-X is a unique gimbal that’s designed to stabilize your smartphone while also functioning as a selfie stick. The 2-axis stabilization ensures that your photos and videos are rock-steady and the compact form-factor allows you to easily tote it around. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of happy customers, and you can learn more in both our announcement coverage and our hands-on review.

Wanting to take selfies, but find that a full-on gimbal would be a bit much? This selfie stick is just $25 Prime shipped at Amazon. One of the best features with this selfie stick is that it has a Bluetooth shutter button, which allows you to easily capture a photo while the arm is extended.

If you’re not a fan of using a smartphone for capturing footage, then check out this deal we found a few minutes ago. Right now, you can pick up AKASO’s 4K Action Camera Pro at low of $54. It’s on sale for a massive 22% off, sporting a 14MP sensor that can capture 4K25 or 1080p60. Compatible with GoPro accessories, it can also be made waterproof for tackling anything life throws at it.

Zhiyun SMOOTH-X Smartphone Gimbal features:

  • With innovative power of a phone stabilizer, Smooth-X is a 246g lightweight selfie stick which help you take beauty and steady selfie moment or Tik Tok videos smoothly like a movie/film.
  • An extendable body of 10.2 inches maximum length with durable aluminum rod is great for group selfie. Foldable design makes Smooth-X a portable and travel pocket size selfie stick gimbal.
  • Easily and wirelessly switch between portrait and landscape mode by double clicking “M” button on Smooth-X. Start recording your IG story or Tik Tok videos, vlogging and YouTube live streaming in your unique style.

