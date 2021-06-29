Amazon is selling this mid-back office chair for $42 shipped (New low, Save 21%)

Amazon is offering the FDW Mid-Back Mesh Office Chair for $41.96 shipped. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If your current office chair has seen better days, now’s a great time to refresh your setup with a new one. This affordable solution wields a traditional black appearance with an adjustable height, swiveling design, and more. All necessary tools are included, helping ensure you will have it up and running in no time. Backup screws are also in the box just in case one gets lost during assembly. Roughly 7,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.2/5 star rating.

FDW Mid-Back Mesh Office Chair features:

We provide all the tools and the detailed instructions for you. No additional tools needed for assembly. For your convenience, all screws have extra backups. It is easy to assemble this office chair by yourself at home.

Designed with human-oriented ergonomic construction.streamlined armrests fit the curve of your arms,allowing you to sit comfortably on a work chair. The locking mechanism is easy to adjust the height, keep the back upright, can take care of your lumbar spine, help prevent back strain and muscle fatigue.

