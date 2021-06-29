FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon is selling this mid-back office chair for $42 shipped (New low, Save 21%)

-
AmazonHome Goods
Amazon low $42

Amazon is offering the FDW Mid-Back Mesh Office Chair for $41.96 shipped. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If your current office chair has seen better days, now’s a great time to refresh your setup with a new one. This affordable solution wields a traditional black appearance with an adjustable height, swiveling design, and more. All necessary tools are included, helping ensure you will have it up and running in no time. Backup screws are also in the box just in case one gets lost during assembly. Roughly 7,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.2/5 star rating.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab MoKo’s $5 Tablet Stand. It’s bound to come in handy when using your iPad as a second screen. A variety of integrated slots ensure that finding an appropriate viewing angle will never be very difficult. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by well over 11,700 Amazon shoppers.

In case you missed it, both Vari and Monoprice have sales going on right now that price cut standing desks and more. You can also find more gaming and office chairs up to $126 off alongside Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Modern Sofa at $383.50. And don’t forget that iClever’s 10-outlet surge protector is down to $17.50.

FDW Mid-Back Mesh Office Chair features:

  • We provide all the tools and the detailed instructions for you. No additional tools needed for assembly. For your convenience, all screws have extra backups. It is easy to assemble this office chair by yourself at home.
  • Designed with human-oriented ergonomic construction.streamlined armrests fit the curve of your arms,allowing you to sit comfortably on a work chair. The locking mechanism is easy to adjust the height, keep the back upright, can take care of your lumbar spine, help prevent back strain and muscle fatigue.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

JBL’s adaptive noise cancelling headphones return...
Outfit your front door with Alexa, Wyze Lock drops to a...
iClever’s surge protector turns one plug into 10 ...
Neato Robotics D6 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum returns to ...
Target’s new Opalhouse collection was designed to...
Kershaw Cinder Pocket Knife + lifetime warranty hits Am...
Dash’s compact hand mixer falls to new low at Ama...
Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Modern Sofa retu...
Show More Comments

Related

2021 low

Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Modern Sofa returns to 2021 low of $383.50 (Save $70)

$383.50 Learn More
Reg. $330

Let Amazon ship this contemporary sofa to your door for $271 (Reg. $330)

$271 Learn More
40% off

Amazon Basics gaming desk sees new 2021 low at $88.50, office furniture up to 40% off

$88.50 Learn More
Up to $50 off

Amazfit GTS 2e + GTR fall to new lows from $80 in latest sale (Up to $50 off)

From $80 Learn More
$100 off

JBL’s adaptive noise cancelling headphones return to Amazon low at $100 off, more

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $108

Outfit your front door with Alexa, Wyze Lock drops to a new low of $83.50 (Save 23%)

$83.50 Learn More
40% off

Casely 4th of July sale: 40% off iPhone 12 MagSafe battery cases and more from $7.50

Now Live! Learn More

Run your off-grid campsite with portable power stations at up to $120 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More