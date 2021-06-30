Dell’s 11th Gen 8-core i7 desktop + GTX 1660 Super is built to game at $500 off

Dell is offering its XPS Desktop with 2.5GHz i7/16GB/512GB/1TB for $849.99 shipped with the code DTAFFXPS6 at checkout. Down from its $1,350 normal going rate, this saves $500 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for a similar system. Sporting Intel’s latest 8-core 16-thread i7-11700 processor and NVIDIA’s GTX 1660 Super, you’ll find more than enough power to handle most AAA titles at up to 1080p 144Hz with medium settings, or even 1080p 60Hz at higher graphical preferences. Plus, with a 512GB NVMe SSD and 1TB HDD, there’s plenty of storage to use here. The best part is the graphics card is easy to swap once more powerful ones become readily available, as well. This system should also be compatible out of the box with Windows 11 once it launches this fall, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

