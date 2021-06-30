FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dell’s 11th Gen 8-core i7 desktop + GTX 1660 Super is built to game at $500 off

Dell is offering its XPS Desktop with 2.5GHz i7/16GB/512GB/1TB for $849.99 shipped with the code DTAFFXPS6 at checkout. Down from its $1,350 normal going rate, this saves $500 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for a similar system. Sporting Intel’s latest 8-core 16-thread i7-11700 processor and NVIDIA’s GTX 1660 Super, you’ll find more than enough power to handle most AAA titles at up to 1080p 144Hz with medium settings, or even 1080p 60Hz at higher graphical preferences. Plus, with a 512GB NVMe SSD and 1TB HDD, there’s plenty of storage to use here. The best part is the graphics card is easy to swap once more powerful ones become readily available, as well. This system should also be compatible out of the box with Windows 11 once it launches this fall, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

On a tighter budget? Well, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. While it doesn’t run Windows, and you won’t be able to game on it, Chromebooks are fantastic for taking notes in school, watching YouTube, and catching up on email. They especially excel at productivity tasks thanks to having ultra-long battery life. Lenovo’s S330 can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge. It’ll cost just $258 at Amazon, which is quite a bit lower than what you’d spend on the Dell desktop above.

Prefer on-the-go gaming? Check out this deal we found on the Backbone One earlier this morning. It comes bundled with 3-months of Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Xbox Cloud Gaming. Right now you can get the pair for $100, which is a $145 value and something that mobile gamers won’t want to miss out on.

More on the Dell XPS Desktop:

Performance that never wanes
Guaranteed power: The XPS Desktop delivers outstanding performance with the power of up to 11th Gen Intel® Core i9 processors featuring 10 cores and 20 threads. Now you can blaze through system-intensive applications like video editing, HD video playback, gaming, and VR capable graphics options from NVIDIA or AMD.

Power for everything you do: Stay in the flow with up to 11th Gen Intel Core processor-powered XPS desktop that handles your creative projects with ease, like editing photos and videos, so they’re ready to share in a flash. Immerse yourself in your favorite show, the latest popular game, or a new creative project – and never think twice about your PC’s ability to keep up. Designed with you in mind, 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processors give you the performance you’ve always wanted, for everything you do.

