Your wallet will thank you for waiting: Steam Summer Sale is finally here with deals from $0.50

It’s that time of year again. The Steam Summer Sale is back, and this year we’re “Forging Your Fate.” This annual discount extravaganza ushers in some of the biggest price drops on many of our favorite games. You’ll find things like Portal 2 down to $2 from $10, Antichamber for $5 from $20, and even AAA titles like Battlefield V at $12.50 from $50 (though if you don’t mind Origin, you can pick up the game for $8.80 over at Green Man Gaming.) You have through July 8 to save during the Steam Summer Sale, so be sure to head below for more of our top picks.

Other Steam Summer Sale + more games:

Don’t forget to give our apps and games guide a look for other ways to save. That’s where we put all of the discounts that we find on PC, console, and even mobile.

Obviously you are a hero. Everyone says so. But what kind? This year’s summer sale is no ordinary deep discount super sale — you are about to face a gauntlet of short stories, each ending with a choice that will help classify what sort of hero you are.Choose from two possible actions in each of the fourteen Forge Your Fate stories found throughout the sale and receive an animated sticker as a memento of your decision. Upon completing all of the stories, you’ll get one of five unique badges reflecting your choices.So get choosing! All items must be claimed before July 8th, 2021 at 10AM PST, when the Summer Sale comes to an end.

