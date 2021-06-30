Save up to $300 on Samsung 49-inch UltraWides, 240Hz monitors, more from $260

Walmart is currently offering the Samsung 49-inch Curved QLED Quantum Dot Gaming Monitor for $899.99 shipped. Having launched with a $2,000 price tag, we’ve more recently been tracking a $1,200 going rate with today’s offer saving you 25% and matching the all-time low noted just twice before. While the most eye-catching aspect of this flagship Samsung gaming monitor is its impressive curved 49-inch design, other notable features also include a QLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. AMD FreeSync 2 delivers an improved gaming experience, which pairs with 1,000-nit brightness and support for Picture-by Picture for getting the most out of all the screen real estate. Then on the I/O side of things, a pair of DisplayPort inputs pair with HDMI and a dual USB-A slot hub to complete the package. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $260.

Other notable Samsung monitors

If you’re in the market for a workstation upgrade that’s a bit more ergonomic, going with LG’s 27-inch 4K UltraFine Monitor is a great alternative considering it’s also on sale right now. Delivering a unique stand that mounts to your desk and sports multiple viewing positions, it has dropped to the best price yet at $500 following a notable $100 discount.

Samsung 49-inch Curved QLED Monitor features:

See them before they see you – 49″ QLED Gaming Monitor. Samsung’s groundbreaking 49-inch QLED Gaming Monitor will give you the edge you need to up your game. The super ultra-wide 32:9 curved screen fills your field of view like no other monitor. Quantum dot technology and HDR support provide stunningly realistic color and contrast so you see hidden details more clearly. The CHG90 QLED Gaming Monitor supports AMD’s new Radeon FreeSync 2 technology, which gives you a smooth HDR gaming experience with twice the perceivable brightness and color.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!