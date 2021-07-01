FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Caudabe 4th of July iPhone 12 case sale now live at 15% off with deals from $21

Caudabe is now offering 15% off sitewide as part of its 4th of July iPhone case sale. Caudabe — a mainstay in our yearly roundups of the best options out there — has loads of minimalist cases available for just about every iPhone including the latest models, all of which are now 15% off for the 4th of July. Free shipping is available sitewide on orders over $35 and you’ll find the 4th of July iPhone case sale promotion code below. 

Caudabe 4th of July iPhone case sale:

Caudabe latest lineup of minimalist iPhone 12 cases found its way on to our list of the best options now available (as it does every year), and everything is now discounted. Simply apply code JULYFOURTH at checkout to knock 15% off your order. 

While the 4th of July iPhone case sale promo code works across the entire lineup at Caudabe, one standout is the iPhone 12 Synthesis case for $30. However, today’s deal will knock your total down to $25.50. You can grab a more affordable screen protector or something like that to hit that $35 free shipping threshold. Described as Caudabe’s “most protective iPhone case” it is also “amazingly slim” and doesn’t add much bulk to your EDC. It features a “soft, flexible perimeter” with a micro-etched matte back shell. This model is also “compatible with wireless charging and Apple’s MagSafe charger.”

If you have a different model iPhone, no worries, all of those cases are 15% off at Caudabe this week as well. Head over to this landing page for quick links to each of the new models 

We are also still tracking some sold offers on Apple’s iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Leather Case, this Twelve South BookBook model, and Apple’s official iPhone 12 charger. That’s on top of 40% off iPhone 12 MagSafe battery cases and more from $7.50 at Casely, deals on Lamicall’s highly-rated metal smartphone stand, and iPhone 12 mini promotions from $480 or less

More on the Synthesis case:

iPhone 12 case deals: The Synthesis is our most protective iPhone case, yet amazingly slim. The fusion of a soft, flexible perimeter manufactured from ShockLiteTM, our shock-absorbing polymer, and a hard, micro-etched, matte back shell. Rugged protection in a slim, minimalist design. Compatible with wireless charging. The perfect blend of minimalism and shock absorption. A unique, micro-etched matte texture that strikes the perfect balance between great feel and excellent grip. Smooth, rounded edges that extend ever-so-slightly above your phone’s screen for added protection. Button covers that provide satisfyingly tactile feedback. 

