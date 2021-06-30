Lamicall’s highly-rated metal smartphone stand now 25% off at $9 Prime shipped

Lamicall Store (100% positive feedback from thousands over the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its Adjustable Smartphone Stand for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Some colorways fetch as much as $13, but the black model on sale today is usually in the $12 range with today’s deal knocking an additional 25% off for the best we can find. A simple, clean, and to-the-point smartphone stand for iPhones and Android devices, it is made of “high-quality” aluminum alloy with a “beautiful” metallic luster. Rubber cushions protect your device and the tabletop from scratches, while its angle-adjustable cradle carries your device in either portrait or landscape orientations. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 26,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you won’t get that floating style cradle like the Lamicall above, this adjustable UGREEN stand is a great catenative at just over $7 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. It won’t bring your device off the table top quite as much but provides an arguably more sturdy stand in the process with adjustable viewing angles and rubber protection throughout.

Head over to this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for more add-ons including Baby Yoda Bluetooth speakers, gaming controllers, Lightning cables, iPhone 12 cases, additional phone stand options, and more from $4 Prime shipped. We also have great deals live on the Backbone One iPhone Controller and loads of cases in the Casely 4th of July sale as well as our first good look at the new Case-Mate BLOX for iPhone 12.

More on the Lamicall Adjustable Smartphone Stand:

Lamicall cell phone stand can work with all smartphones from 4-8 inches, like Apple iPhone 12 Mini 11 Pro Xs Max XR X 8 7 6 6S 5 5S SE Plus, Galaxy S8 S7 S6, Note 6 5, LG, Sony, Nexus, even with a case on. Great desk accessories for office and home. A smartphone stand with perfect viewing angle for making phone calls, watching movies, viewing recipes and using facetime.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!