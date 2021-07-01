iPhone 12 mini drops to $480 pre-paid with a bundled $200 Mastercard, more

Visible Wireless is currently offering an unlocked pre-paid iPhone 12 mini 64GB bundled with a $200 Mastercard gift card and Nimble Fast-Charging Bundle for $480 shipped. You’ll have to apply code SUMMER at checkout, port over a phone number, and then stay subscribed to the service for two months in order to lock-in the savings. But after that, the unlocked handset can be used on any other carrier. Normally you’d pay $699 for Apple’s latest smartphone alone, with the added gift card and charger bringing an extra $250 in value into the package. Today’s offer marks the best we’ve seen to date and undercuts our previous refurbished mention by $120.

iPhone 12 mini arrives as Apple’s latest take on a more compact smartphone centered around a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Inside, you’ll get all of the power of the larger iPhone 12 series handsets thanks to the A14 Bionic processor, which comes backed by 64GB of storage, 5G, and Face ID. Returning to that refreshed form-factor, there’s now an updated design reminiscent of the beloved iPhone 4 that’s complemented by Ceramic Shield glass on the back and a dual sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Another perk of the lead deal is that it drops the first two months of service down to $15 each. So it’s safe to say there’s plenty of savings from locking in the iPhone 12 mini here, which makes picking up one of Apple’s official cases a no-brainer for rounding out the package on your new device. Its silicone case is just $41 and will complement your device with MagSafe and a grippy design.

All of the other best Apple deals can be found right here now that we’re most of the way through the work week. Highlights so far include the very first discount on the all-new Apple TV Siri Remote at $50 alongside some ongoing markdowns on official iPhone 12 cases and more.

Apple iPhone 12 mini features:

iPhone 12 mini packs big features in a 5.4-inch design. 5G to download movies on the fly and stream high-quality video. A beautifully bright and compact Super Retina XDR display. Ceramic Shield with 4x better drop performance. Incredible low-light photography with Night mode on all cameras. Cinema-grade Dolby Vision HDR video recording, editing, and playback. Powerful A14 Bionic chip. And new MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging. It’s big news for mini.

