Score Samsung’s Wireless Charger Stand with Cooling Fan for just $15 (Open-box, Reg. $45+)

A4C (99.1% positive feedback from 800,000+) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charger Stand with Cooling Fan for just $14.95 shipped in open-box condition. Regularly up to $60, it typically sells for between $36 and as much as $59 at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest we can find by a long shot. It has never dropped below $29 at Amazon since its release in 2019 either. Compatible with all Qi-enabled smartphones, it provides 7.5-watts to iPhones and up to 9-watts to Samsung Galaxy devices. However, Galaxy users get some extra perks as well and can also control the stand’s built-in cooling fan and LED light from their phone. It also ships with a Samsung’s fast charge wall charger as well. Ships with a 90-day warranty and is rated 4+ stars from over 5,100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Now, if the added fast wall charger, cooling fan control, or open-box nature of today’s lead aren’t working for you, check out this Anker PowerWave Qi Pad. It sells for $12 Prime shipped brand new with stellar ratings from over 106,000 Amazon customers. There’s no fan here, nor can it perch your phone up at an angle, but if it’s just for simple wireless charging, it will do the trick.

Make sure you check out this ongoing deal on Apple’s official MagSafe charging puck as well as all of the smartphone add-on deals in this morning’s roundup. Then dive into our coverage of the new Moshi Sette Q dual 15W Qi charging station and the latest HyperJuice 4-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand, as well as our hands-on review for Satechi’s Dock5 all-in-one Apple charger and the high-end Volonic Valet 3 FreePower model.

More on the Samsung Qi Fast Charge Wireless Charger Stand:

Supports wireless charging on all Qi universal standard smartphones. Qi certified by wireless power Consortium (WPC). Qi certified for Tested and safe wireless charging

Control fan and LED light with your phone by powering on/off using your Galaxy phone.

Us version includes: 1 year manufacturer warranty and wall charger

Fast Charge Compatibility-Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, Note10, Note10+, Note9, S9, S9+, Note8, S8, S8+, S7, S7 Edge, Note 5, S6 Edge+

