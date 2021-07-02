Today we have a great deal on one of the best iPhone insurance protection plans. AKKO — one of the top iPhone, Mac, and other electronic gear insurance protection companies — is now offering 9to5 readers the first month for FREE. A great way to “protect any phone or device against costly damages, breakdowns, and theft,” its plans start from just $5 a month (when paying annually) with a $29 to $99 deductible per claim and you can now score your first month at no cost using the code you’ll find below.

AKKO iPhone insurance plans, and more

There are essentially two plan options to pick from: Phone Only for $6 to $12 per month (depending on the device) and the Everything Protected option that covers 1 phone and 25 other electronic devices for $12 to $15 per month. But that’s if you decide to pay monthly, for those willing to pay annually the aforementioned prices start at $5 to $11 and $10 to $14. As an example, the iPhone 12 Pro costs $10 per month when billed annually.

Plus, you can now use code SAVE1 to score your first month for FREE. This code will work on both monthly and annual plans as well.

Sounds too good to be true? It isn’t… and don’t take our word for it, AKKO has been rated #1 device protection option by Gadget Review, Android Central, Gadget Gone, and many others.

You’re basically looking at one of the best, no-strings attached and affordable device insurance plan options, and it just got even less pricey with our discount code. You’ll find some highlights that make AKKO standout from some of the others out there below, including Square Trade, AppleCare, and Geek Squad. And AKKO has even informed us that it will also protect used and refurbished phones as well.

No hidden monthly fees

Low and consistent deductibles, from $29-$99 per claim

Unlimited claims and your rates never increase

Fast claims resolutions (most are same or next day)

No shipping items back and forth, they focus on local and fast repairs through their network of repair stores around the country

No waiting weeks for checks in the mail, AKKO sends electronic payment once your claim is approved

EXTRA DISCOUNTS FOR: Families, students, and paying annually

Several outlets, including Gadget Review, rank AKKO’s device insurance service as the best one out there.

Here’s more details on the service from AKKO:

Best iPhone insurance protection plans: Choose our Phone-only or “Everything Protected” AKKO Plan. Upgrade/downgrade anytime. Save 5-15% by bundling plans or paying annually. Input your items’ info and snap a few photos. Done! Now they’re fully protected. Then simply add/remove items anytime you get new stuff. Get repairs done quick. Often same-day for phones! We pay the store, or can pay you by PayPal or wire immediately upon claim approval.

