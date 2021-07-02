FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lacoste 4th of July Event takes up to 60% off best-selling styles + free shipping

-
FashionLacoste
60% off + free shipping

The Lacoste 4th of July Weekend Event adds new markdowns up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s Colorblock Quick-Dry Swim Shorts for summer. These swim trunks are currently marked down to $47 and originally sold for $95. This style is quick-drying, lightweight, and the color-block design is on-trend for this season. It also has a tie-waist for a perfect fit and large pockets to store essentials. The mesh lining also adds breathability and it features a perfect length that’s flattering. Plus, this style can be worn in and out of the water too. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Lacoste

About the Author

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Char...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Pro Camera by M...
Apple’s $5 holiday weekend movie sale has Indepen...
Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $20, F...
Home Depot takes 33% off Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum at ...
Take smartphone control of your outdoor space with TP-L...
Levi’s End of Season Event takes extra 50% off sa...
Anker Independence Day sale discounts iPhone and Androi...
Show More Comments

Related

20-60% off

Macy’s takes 20-60% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase: Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, more

+ 20% off Learn More
60% off

Columbia 4th of July Sale offers thousands of styles from $8: Swim, shoes, PFG gear, more

from $8 Learn More
60% off

Vineyard Vines 4th of July Event takes up to 60% off all sale from $16: Shep shirts, more

from $16 Learn More
70% off

Nautica takes 50-70% off sitewide with Red, White, and Blue styles from just $10

from $10 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand $18 (Save 40%), more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Pro Camera by Moment, Layton Curious Village, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s $5 holiday weekend movie sale has Independence Day, National Treasure, more

$5 sale Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $20, FIFA 21, Madden, NBA 2K21 from $5, more

$20 Learn More