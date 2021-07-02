Lacoste 4th of July Event takes up to 60% off best-selling styles + free shipping

The Lacoste 4th of July Weekend Event adds new markdowns up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s Colorblock Quick-Dry Swim Shorts for summer. These swim trunks are currently marked down to $47 and originally sold for $95. This style is quick-drying, lightweight, and the color-block design is on-trend for this season. It also has a tie-waist for a perfect fit and large pockets to store essentials. The mesh lining also adds breathability and it features a perfect length that’s flattering. Plus, this style can be worn in and out of the water too. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

