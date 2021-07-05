FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $549 on Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Pro, more (Refurb)

-
AppleBest Mac Dealswoot
Save now $549 off

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation Macs in certified refurbished condition headlined by Apple’s previous-generation 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro i5/16GB/512GB at $1,249.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from the usual $1,499 price tag it fetches, you’re looking at $249 in savings to mark one of the best prices to date. Those who need additional storage can step up to the 1TB model at $1,449.99, down from $1,999.

If the current M1 MacBook lineup isn’t cutting it for you spec-wise, this Intel machine arrives with a 10th generation processor alongside four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 512GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. That’s alongside a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics with 10-hours of battery life rounding out the notable features on top of being able to drive more than one external display and eGPU support. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

For other ways to secure some certified refurbished savings, be sure to shop the rest of Woot’s 1-day sale right here. There are a few other discounts to lock-in on previous-generation machines with deep discounts attached for those who don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple. Everything also comes backed by the same 1-year warranty as noted above.

But if going with one of Apple’s all-new Macs sounds like a better idea, over the weekend we spotted a discount on the latest M1 Mac mini at $99 off. Dropping the price down to the second-best price to date, you’re looking at a compact desktop machine powered by Apple Silicon at a more affordable price tag. That’s alongside everything else in our Apple guide as we kick off the week.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more — all in a compact 3-pound package.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro…

woot

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini sees $99 discount at ...
Apple’s latest AirPods return to all-time low for...
Score a deep $288 discount on a stainless steel Apple W...
ecobee4 HomeKit Smart Thermostat with Alexa returns to ...
You need more stuffed waffles in your life and Presto...
Apple’s $5 holiday weekend movie sale has Indepen...
Apple discounts Seinfeld, The West Wing, and other TV s...
iPhone 12 mini sees pre-paid discounts with a bundled $...
Show More Comments

Related

$199 off

Amazon has Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pros from $1,150 shipped (Up to $199 off)

$1,300 Learn More
New low

Grads will flip for Lenovo’s 2-in-1 Chromebook at new all-time low of $299 (Save $101)

$299 Learn More
70% off

Allen Edmonds Warehouse Sale takes extra 30% off hundreds of styles: Dress shoes, more

from $30 Learn More
Reg. $730

OnePlus 9 falls to new Amazon all-time low following $80 discount

$650 Learn More
60% off

Burton’s Summer Sale takes up to 60% off + an extra 10% off daily deals from $9 shipped

from $9 Learn More
Save 50%

Skip the touchscreen tax: This analog Bella Pro 6-quart air fryer is only $40 (Save 50%)

$40 Learn More
Save 20%

Give Siri three power-monitoring outlets to control with Eve’s HomeKit Energy Strip at $82

From $40 Learn More
Upgrade to M1

Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini sees $99 discount at Amazon

$99 off Learn More