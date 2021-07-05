Save up to $549 on Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Pro, more (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation Macs in certified refurbished condition headlined by Apple’s previous-generation 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro i5/16GB/512GB at $1,249.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from the usual $1,499 price tag it fetches, you’re looking at $249 in savings to mark one of the best prices to date. Those who need additional storage can step up to the 1TB model at $1,449.99, down from $1,999.

If the current M1 MacBook lineup isn’t cutting it for you spec-wise, this Intel machine arrives with a 10th generation processor alongside four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 512GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. That’s alongside a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics with 10-hours of battery life rounding out the notable features on top of being able to drive more than one external display and eGPU support. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

For other ways to secure some certified refurbished savings, be sure to shop the rest of Woot’s 1-day sale right here. There are a few other discounts to lock-in on previous-generation machines with deep discounts attached for those who don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple. Everything also comes backed by the same 1-year warranty as noted above.

But if going with one of Apple’s all-new Macs sounds like a better idea, over the weekend we spotted a discount on the latest M1 Mac mini at $99 off. Dropping the price down to the second-best price to date, you’re looking at a compact desktop machine powered by Apple Silicon at a more affordable price tag. That’s alongside everything else in our Apple guide as we kick off the week.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more — all in a compact 3-pound package.

