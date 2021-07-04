FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini sees $99 discount at Amazon

-
AmazonAppleBest Mac Deals
$99 off

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 256GB for $599.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Typically selling for $699, today’s offer marks a return to the second-best price to date, which comes within $1 of the all-time low. If you’ve been seeing everyone unbox their shiny new iMacs but want to get in the M1 desktop game at a more affordable price, the latest Mac mini arrives to elevate your workstation. Bringing all the power and efficiency upgrades of Apple Silicon to the desktop, the latest Mac mini arrives with the same compact design that you’ll expect, with 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt ports to round out the package. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you plan on setting up the Mac mini at your desk, using a portion of your savings on this unique USB-C hub from Satechi is an easy recommendation. It arrives with a matching form-factor that’s meant to rest underneath the Mac while providing four USB 3.0 ports, SD card readers, and a USB-C input, as well.

Then for all of the holiday weekend’s other best Apple discounts, be sure to check out all of the markdowns currently live in Best Buy’s 4th of July sale. With the best prices of the year on M1 MacBook Pros at $149 off, you’re also looking at deals on HomePod mini bundles and much more.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Give Siri three power-monitoring outlets to control wit...
Beat the summer heat with Google’s latest Nest Th...
Curl up with a best-selling Kindle eBook at up to 80% o...
Apple’s latest AirPods return to all-time low for...
Score a deep $275 discount on a stainless steel Apple W...
iVANKY Dock Pro with dual 4K/60Hz display support + USB...
This Google Fit and Apple Health-ready Bluetooth smart ...
An on-page coupon slashes 50% off this aluminum laptop ...
Show More Comments

Related

Second-best

Apple’s latest Intel Mac mini has dropped to one of the best prices yet at $529

$529 Learn More
Amazon low

Latest M1 MacBook Air beats Prime Day mention with a return to the all-time low at $149 off

$149 off Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4th of July sale, Refurb. AirPods Pro $129, Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $100 off, more

Learn More
Save 20%

Give Siri three power-monitoring outlets to control with Eve’s HomeKit Energy Strip at $82

From $40 Learn More
Save $250

Score Samsung’s 27-inch Odyssey G7 2K 240Hz curved gaming monitor while it’s $250 off

$500 Learn More
New low

Let Viofo’s 4K dash cam be your extra set of eyes on the road, now at new low of $139 ($71 off)

$139 Learn More
Reg. $130

Beat the summer heat with Google’s latest Nest Thermostat at a new low of $88 (Save 33%)

$88 Learn More
80% off

Curl up with a best-selling Kindle eBook at up to 80% off, titles start at $1

From $1 Learn More