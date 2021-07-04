Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini sees $99 discount at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 256GB for $599.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Typically selling for $699, today’s offer marks a return to the second-best price to date, which comes within $1 of the all-time low. If you’ve been seeing everyone unbox their shiny new iMacs but want to get in the M1 desktop game at a more affordable price, the latest Mac mini arrives to elevate your workstation. Bringing all the power and efficiency upgrades of Apple Silicon to the desktop, the latest Mac mini arrives with the same compact design that you’ll expect, with 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt ports to round out the package. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you plan on setting up the Mac mini at your desk, using a portion of your savings on this unique USB-C hub from Satechi is an easy recommendation. It arrives with a matching form-factor that’s meant to rest underneath the Mac while providing four USB 3.0 ports, SD card readers, and a USB-C input, as well.

Then for all of the holiday weekend’s other best Apple discounts, be sure to check out all of the markdowns currently live in Best Buy’s 4th of July sale. With the best prices of the year on M1 MacBook Pros at $149 off, you’re also looking at deals on HomePod mini bundles and much more.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

