Smartphone Accessories: MFi Lightning Cable 2-pack $17 (Save 27%), more

xcentz’s official Amazon storefront currently offers a 2-pack of its MFi Braided Nylon Lightning Cables for $17.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $24, you’re looking at 27% in savings as today’s offer delivers the best price of the year. Sporting 10-foot lengths, these Lightning cables deliver braided nylon constructions for added durability alongside the MFi certification. And with two of them, you’ll be able to outfit two areas of your home with some versatile chargers be it for refueling in-bed, on the couch, or somewhere else that’s not immediately next to an outlet. Over 9,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Xcentz Lightning cable is certified by Apple, ensuring 100% compatibility with iPhone 12/12 Pro/12 Pro max/11/11 Pro/11 Pro max/X/XS/XS Max/XR/8/8 Plus/7/7 Plus/6/6 Plus/5S/SE, iPad Mini, iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPod and more Lightning devices. Each cable contains a unique, verified serial number and an authorization chip issued by Apple to ensure high speed charging and sync with any Lightning device. Sturdy aluminum alloy connectors make this item look high end. Lasts 10X longer and withstand over 30,000 bending. Bulletproof fiber and double braided nylon make it withstand up to 175 pounds (80 KG) of wear and tear. Flexible but durable braided nylon make it hold up very well for 10X longer than other cables. It’s the only cable you will ever need to buy.

