Make the switch to Zigbee with this Enbrighten Outdoor Smart Plug at a new low of $37.50

Amazon currently offers the Enbrighten Zigbee Outdoor Smart Plug for $37.49 shipped. Normally fetching $43, today’s offer amounts to only the second notable price cut to date and marks a new all-time low. If you’re tired of dealing with slow or unresponsive Wi-Fi smart home accessories, making the switch to Zigbee is an easily recommendable solution. Today’s discount gets the ball rolling with an outdoor smart plug that forgoes connecting to your router. Instead, it’ll pair directly with everything from the latest Amazon Echo devices to eero Wi-Fi 6 systems thanks to built-in Zigbee hubs. Perfect for adding some smart home connectivity to patio lights and more this summer. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

As easy as it is to recommend making the switch to Zigbee, especially at today’s price, there are more affordable ways to expand your smart home to the patio. This meross Outdoor Smart Plug is about as compelling as it gets at $22, arriving with support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. You’re even getting a pair of outlets to control two different lights or outdoor appliances. Having used both this plug and the featured one, this is a solid alternative to those who want to stick with what they know and stay on the Wi-Fi accessory path. Over 1,600 other smart home owners tend to agree, as you’ll find a 4.5/5 star rating at Amazon.

Then go give our smart home guide a look for all of the week’s other best deals so far. Your indoor smart outlet needs can be solved by picking up this popular energy-monitoring solution from Eve that rocks three outlets and HomeKit support at $82, not to mention this 3-pack of Philips Hue color bulbs for $99.

Enbrighten Zigbee Outdoor Smart Plug features:

air directly with Echo Studio, Echo Show 10, or 1st and 2nd generation Echo Plus immediately out of the package for easy voice command of connected devices. No additional equipment is required for use with these Echo models. Other Alexa and Google Assistant products can also be used for voice control when connected through a compatible Zigbee hub. SMARTTHINGS USERS: The switch requires a device-type change in the SmartThings IDE to avoid being added as a “Thing.” A certified solution is in progress.

