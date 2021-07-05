Level up at-home fun with EastPoint’s NHL Air Hockey Table: $85.50 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the EastPoint Sports NHL Air Hockey Table for $85.69 shipped. The cost of this game has been steadily dropping over the past couple months, but prior to this you would have spent $120. Today’s offer newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Ratchet up at-home fun with this 2-player air hockey table. An air-powered surface helps the puck slide around for “ultra-smooth gameplay.” An automatic LED scoring system takes the experience to the next level. Leg levers pave the way for easily adjusting height to achieve a level and balanced game. In addition to the air hockey table you’ll also receive two pucks and two pushers. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you can live with a more compact solution, check out the Amazon Basics Tabletop Air Hockey Table at $42. While it arguably won’t feel as authentic as the offering above, going this route will dramatically lower today’s expense while still allowing you to keep yet another fun game at home.

Since you’re here, you may also get a kick out of today’s markdown on Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Home Circuit at $75. You can also cash in on today’s best console game deals from $3, one of the latest Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers from $49, and a batch of HP, GIGABYTE, and BenQ monitors priced as low as $180.

EastPoint Sports NHL Air Hockey Table features:

(1) Air Hockey table, (2) Air Hockey Pucks and (2) Pushers

So easy to set up, it will be ready to play in minutes

Automatic LED electronic scoring keeps track of all the table hockey game action just like the classic arcade games

Air-Powered Play Surface provides ultra-smooth game play

Leg Levers ensure easy set up and perfectly balanced play

