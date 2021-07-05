FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Level up at-home fun with EastPoint’s NHL Air Hockey Table: $85.50 (Reg. $120)

-
AmazonToys & Hobbies
Reg. $120 $85.50

Amazon is offering the EastPoint Sports NHL Air Hockey Table for $85.69 shipped. The cost of this game has been steadily dropping over the past couple months, but prior to this you would have spent $120. Today’s offer newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Ratchet up at-home fun with this 2-player air hockey table. An air-powered surface helps the puck slide around for “ultra-smooth gameplay.” An automatic LED scoring system takes the experience to the next level. Leg levers pave the way for easily adjusting height to achieve a level and balanced game. In addition to the air hockey table you’ll also receive two pucks and two pushers. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you can live with a more compact solution, check out the Amazon Basics Tabletop Air Hockey Table at $42. While it arguably won’t feel as authentic as the offering above, going this route will dramatically lower today’s expense while still allowing you to keep yet another fun game at home.

Since you’re here, you may also get a kick out of today’s markdown on Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Home Circuit at $75. You can also cash in on today’s best console game deals from $3, one of the latest Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers from $49, and a batch of HP, GIGABYTE, and BenQ monitors priced as low as $180.

EastPoint Sports NHL Air Hockey Table features:

  • (1) Air Hockey table, (2) Air Hockey Pucks and (2) Pushers
  • So easy to set up, it will be ready to play in minutes
  • Automatic LED electronic scoring keeps track of all the table hockey game action just like the classic arcade games
  • Air-Powered Play Surface provides ultra-smooth game play
  • Leg Levers ensure easy set up and perfectly balanced play

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

At $14 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat Furinno...
Galaxy Buds Live with ANC see 24% price drop at Amazon,...
Amazon multi-tool sale from $5: Camping tool, tactical ...
Score Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A LTE while it’s...
Transform the living room into a Mario Kart track, Nint...
This computer desk with 4-tier shelf drops to new Amazo...
Smartphone Accessories: MFi Lightning Cable 2-pack $17 ...
This dual monitor desk mount just fell to $20.50 (Save ...
Show More Comments

Related

44% off

Rally and Roar games from $42.50: Foosball, shootout basketball, beer pong, much more

From $42.50 Learn More

Amazon #1 new-release electric scooter returns to all-time low at $161.50, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
45% off

At $14 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat Furinno’s Haydn End Table (Save 45%)

$14 Learn More
Reg. $600

Now’s your chance to grab the epic haptic touch Arcade1Up Star Wars Pinball machine at $50 off

$549 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: July 5, 2021 – MacBook Pro $549 off, OnePlus 9 falls to new low, more

Listen now
24% off

Galaxy Buds Live with ANC see 24% price drop at Amazon, now $130 shipped

$130 Learn More
60% off

Clarks updates your shoes with its 4th of July Sale! Save up to 60% off sitewide + free shipping

from $30 Learn More
$220+ value

Score a FREE 128GB SanDisk memory card with Nintendo Switch Lite console purchases today

$200 Learn More