FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

At $14 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat Furinno’s Haydn End Table (Save 45%)

45% off $14

Amazon is offering the Furinno Turn-N-Tube Haydn End Table for $14.12 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 45% off the typical rate and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked in over three years. This easy-to-assemble end table offers a minimalistic design that can be set up in just 5 minutes. No screws are used, helping prove just how simple these will be to put together. Furrino touts a no-tool assembly that “even a kid can accomplish.” Once pieced together it will span 13.4 by 13.4 by 20 inches. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Keep your new end table looking its best and free of germs when occasionally wiping it down. Amazon’s Solimo Disinfecting Wipes are yours for $8 Prime shipped and provide you with 225 pre-moistened solutions that are ready to kill 99.9% of bacteria in just 15 seconds. More than 21,700 shoppers have left a review and the average rating clocks in at 4.8/5 stars.

And if you’re in need of a new desk, our site is filled with notable markdowns. The most recent find has a 4-tier shelf at $99 and prior to that we spotted Amazon’s 40-inch foldable offering for $50.50. You can also snag this Amazon-made hairpin leg solution at under $43 alongside a selection of Vari electric standing units at up to $104 off.

Furinno Turn-N-Tube Haydn End Table features:

  • Simple stylish design comes in multiple color options, is functional and suitable for any room
  • Material: composite wood, PVC tubes
  • Fits in your space, fits on your budget
  • Easy no hassle no tools 5-minutes assembly even a kid can accomplish. Sturdy on flat surface

