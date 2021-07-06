FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PowerA’s Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grips hit the Amazon all-time low at just $5

Reg. $15 $5

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips for Nintendo Switch at $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal price is available on the black and red model. Regularly $15 and more typically fetching $10, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. A particularly affordable way to bring a more traditional form-factor to your Switch gamepads, your Joy-Con controllers snap right on for a more comfortable, full-handed grip. Featuring double injected rubber, the officially licensed accessory is shock-resistant and provides visible player indicator lights. Rated 4+ stars from over 23,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

At just $5, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything comparable, never mind better for less. The official Nintendo version sells for $20 and we wouldn’t recommend any of the no-name options over today’s lead deal at this price. 

Then head over to our previous Nintendo Switch accessory roundup for even more deals starting from $15.50. You’ll find everything from PowerA controllers to plushies and other collectibles all at the lowest prices we can find. We are also still tracking Mario Kart Live Home Circuit kits at 25% off the going rate as well as an ongoing Nintendo Switch Lite promotion that will net you a free SanDisk memory card

Then be sure to check out the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda edition as well as these epic new Mario LEGO kits including the 1,100-piece Bowser’s Airship set

More on the PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips:

If you love Nintendo Switch, you’re going to spend a lot of time playing it. The Comfort Grip brings the left and right Joy-Con Controllers together to make one comfortable controller, so you can play as long as you like. Ergonomic, rubber grips will keep your palms happy and your fingers from cramping at home or on-the-go.

