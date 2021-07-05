FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Transform the living room into a Mario Kart track, Nintendo’s AR Home Circuit now $75 (Reg. $100)

-
AmazonApps GamesGameStopnintendo
Reg. $100 $75

Amazon is offering Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch at $74.99 shipped for the Luigi set while GameStop has both the Mario and Luigi editions down at the same price. Regularly $100, this is 25% off, matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on Nintendo’s AR racing kit, and the best we can find. Deals don’t come around on these kits all of that much (especially the Mario version), so grab it now while you can. Working on concert with the game on Switch, they essentially transform your living room (or any other flat space) into a Mario Kart race track with an included AR remote control Mario Kart, track pieces, and obstacles. Learn more in our hands-on review and down below. Rated 4+ stars

The Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit set makes use of augmented reality tech to allow folks to race the physical Mario Kart toys around a custom track in the living room with up to 4-players at a time. You can see it in action and get more information in our coverage right here

Speaking of Nintendo hardware, be sure to check out the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda edition if you haven’t yet/. Then dive into our latest roundup of Switch controllers and accessories from $15, details on the upcoming Pokemon remakes, and these epic new Mario LEGO kits including the 1,100-piece Bowser’s Airship set

More on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit:

Control a real-life Mario Kart with Nintendo Switch and watch it come to life in the game! Race a real-world Mario Kart through your home! Use the Nintendo Switch system to control your kart and watch as it reacts to what’s happening in the game as you boost and drift to victory. Your in-home course comes to life on-screen with a view from right behind the driver’s seat.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

GameStop nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Level up at-home fun with EastPoint’s NHL Air Hoc...
Galaxy Buds Live with ANC see 24% price drop at Amazon,...
Score a FREE 128GB SanDisk memory card with Nintendo Sw...
Amazon multi-tool sale from $5: Camping tool, tactical ...
Score Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A LTE while it’s...
This computer desk with 4-tier shelf drops to new Amazo...
Smartphone Accessories: MFi Lightning Cable 2-pack $17 ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Swift Miles, Sp...
Show More Comments

Related

Five LEGO summer sets we’re most looking forward to: Star Wars, Nintendo, and more

Learn More

E3 2021 Nintendo show: Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel gameplay, Metroid Dread, more

Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Rise $48, Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3, more

$48 Learn More

LEGO unveils seven all-new Mario creations launching later this summer

Learn More
Reg. $600

Now’s your chance to grab the epic haptic touch Arcade1Up Star Wars Pinball machine at $50 off

$549 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: July 5, 2021 – MacBook Pro $549 off, OnePlus 9 falls to new low, more

Listen now
Reg. $120

Level up at-home fun with EastPoint’s NHL Air Hockey Table: $85.50 (Reg. $120)

$85.50 Learn More
24% off

Galaxy Buds Live with ANC see 24% price drop at Amazon, now $130 shipped

$130 Learn More