Transform the living room into a Mario Kart track, Nintendo’s AR Home Circuit now $75 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch at $74.99 shipped for the Luigi set while GameStop has both the Mario and Luigi editions down at the same price. Regularly $100, this is 25% off, matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on Nintendo’s AR racing kit, and the best we can find. Deals don’t come around on these kits all of that much (especially the Mario version), so grab it now while you can. Working on concert with the game on Switch, they essentially transform your living room (or any other flat space) into a Mario Kart race track with an included AR remote control Mario Kart, track pieces, and obstacles. Learn more in our hands-on review and down below. Rated 4+ stars.

The Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit set makes use of augmented reality tech to allow folks to race the physical Mario Kart toys around a custom track in the living room with up to 4-players at a time. You can see it in action and get more information in our coverage right here.

Speaking of Nintendo hardware, be sure to check out the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda edition if you haven’t yet/. Then dive into our latest roundup of Switch controllers and accessories from $15, details on the upcoming Pokemon remakes, and these epic new Mario LEGO kits including the 1,100-piece Bowser’s Airship set.

More on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit:

Control a real-life Mario Kart with Nintendo Switch and watch it come to life in the game! Race a real-world Mario Kart through your home! Use the Nintendo Switch system to control your kart and watch as it reacts to what’s happening in the game as you boost and drift to victory. Your in-home course comes to life on-screen with a view from right behind the driver’s seat.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!