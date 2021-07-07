Vitamix’s odorless indoor FoodCycler composter is now $100 off at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Vitamix FoodCycler for $299 shipped. Also available for $1 more direct. Regularly $400, this is a $100 price drop, the second lowest price we have ever tracked (it was $20 less during the holiday season last year), and the best price we can find. It is still listed at $400 via Best Buy, for comparison. This is essentially an odorless indoor food composting unit (although it can be used anywhere with a power outlet) that makes it quick and easy to have a positive effect on the environment. With ability to reduce overall food waste by “up to 90%,” the FoodCycler transforms food scraps into useable fertilizer including everything from fruit cores and vegetable peels, to air products, chicken bones, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Now if you have some outdoor space for a composter, there are much more basic and traditional options out there for far less cash. One such product is the Miracle-Gro Small Composter at $62.50 shipped on Amazon. While you will want to keep this one in an outdoor location, it is quite small by comparison to some outdoor solutions and will work for folks with limited space at 27.7 gallons. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,900 Amazon customers.

More on the Vitamix FoodCylcer:

Fertilizer from Food Scraps in mere hours

2L Capacity for most table and refrigerator scraps including chicken bones

Cuts down volume of food waste by up to 90%

Flexible Home Placement & stores anywhere with power

Easy to Operate with 4-8 hour processing time

