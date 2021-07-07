FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a 2-pack of Anker PowerWave Qi Charging Stands from $29 (Up to 25% off)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
25% off $29

The official Anker Amazon store is now offering a 2-pack of its 10W PowerWave Qi Charging Stands from $28.99 shipped. Regularly up to $40 for a pair of them, this is at least 20% off on the black model and as much as 25% off on the white for the lowest prices we can find. With 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy devices and 7.5W for iPhones, they provide a great little landing pad for your precious smartphone in either landscape or portrait orientations. They can easily  transmit power directly though cases up to “5mm thick” and include two micro USB cables alongside the 18-month warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 69,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Don’t need two of them? You can score a single one for $18 Prime shipped at Amazon right now. While that’s not quite as good a value as the $14+ offer above, it won’t reach as deep into your pocket as the 2-pack option right now. 

Just make sure you swing by our latest Anker gear roundup for additional offer stating from $14 Prime shipped including charging gear, speakers, earbuds, and much more. You’ll also find some great add-on deals in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup alongside offers on Anker’s highly-rated eufy HealthKit smart scale and Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C drives from $77. Not to mention price drops on OMOTON’s highly-rated metal smartphone stand and iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Mount.

More on the Anker PowerWave Qi Charging Stands:

  • Charging for Home and Office: Now you can experience wireless charging day and night with one PowerWave Stand at work and another at home.
  • Flip It: Charge in landscape orientation while watching videos, or portrait mode for messaging and facial recognition.
  • The Need for Speed: A high-efficiency chipset provides 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy, while iPhones get a boosted 7.5W charge. For best results, use a Quick Charge 2.0 or 3.0 adapter (9V/2A) for Samsung Galaxy and iPhone charging.

