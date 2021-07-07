Come on and slam! And welcome to the Fossil Space Jam collection

Fossil is getting pumped for the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy with its own slam dunk collection. Featuring a lineup of new watches, bags, and more, all of these styles are inspired by the Looniest team in the multiverse. And for die-hard fans, we’re also getting word of a limited edition box set that brings all of the Tune Squad’s top players off the bench. So come on and slam that jump to find out everything we know about Fossil’s new Space Jam collection.

Fossil releases Space Jam: A New Legacy collection

Welcome, tunes and tune fans, to the unveiling of Fossil’s looniest watch collection to date. Headlined by three unique box sets and quite the colorful entourage, you’ll find something in store here for everyone. First on the jump, we’ve got the holographic Bugs and Lola box sets. Each of these features a black and iridescent dial with a dynamic portrait playing center. Each piece is also 10ATM waterproof and comes wrapped in a matching basketball-shaped tin.

While Fossil is clearly touting something special with these box sets, you can still find each of our heroes adorning a colorful Nylon timepiece as well. The rugged design and saturated colors speak to the vibrancy of the original cartoons. And with five designs to choose from, Daffy, Marvin the Martian, and even little Tweety Bird make an appearance.

Fossil Space Jam backpacks, card cases, more

Of course, Fossil hasn’t brought out these iconic characters to confine them just to watches. Personally, I’d expect to see a number of these Lola Bunny mini backpacks hit the festival circuit this summer. And gentleman can get in on the fun, too, with the holographic Bugs backpack. The eco-leather construction is roomy enough for a 16-inch Macbook with pockets for your phone, chargers, water bottle, and more. Though, if you’ve only got a few extra accessories on hand, one of these card cases or zip pouches might make more sense.

And last but certainly not least, the pièce de résistance, Fossil’s Tune Squad Box Set. Featuring a lenticular portrait of each Tune Squad member on its dial, this limited edition timepiece comes paired with four unique leather straps labeled “L. James,” “B. Bunny,” and “D. Duck.” That’s on top of a keychain, game coin, and nine-piece figurine collection, including LeBron James himself, in the Looney Tunes style. Only 75 of these will be produced, so if you’re serious about snatching one up, you can find this and the entire collection available on the Fossil website.

9to5Toys’ take:

Fossil is walking a strange line here. To me, it seems some of these pieces are caught halfway between over-the-top-kitsch and actually-wearable, especially the nylon watches. Are they cute? Absolutely. Do they remind me of a slightly elevated version of something I could win knocking some steel cups over at six flags? A little. The use of color and iridescence is working on a lot of levels here. Plus, the Lola and Bugs merch especially have a lot to offer to both fans and fashionistas alike. Ultimately, I would’ve liked to see the goofiness doubled-down on, but this collection still has plenty to offer. And to get a better look at what I mean, take a peek at Nike’s new “Hare Force 1” lows.

