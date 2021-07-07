Don’t need the latest and greatest? OnePlus 8 is now down to $369 (Save $330)

OnePlus is currently offering its unlocked 8 128GB Android Smartphone for $369 shipped when code SUMMEROP8 has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $699 going rate it typically fetches, you’re looking at $330 in savings with today’s offer coming within $20 of the all-time low to mark the second-best price yet. Even with the new OnePlus 9 series now available, this discounted device is worth a look for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. You’ll enjoy a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate alongside Snapdragon 865 SOC, 128GB of storage, and 48MP rear camera array. Then with the OnePlus Buds Z, you’ll enjoy a true wireless design with 20-hour playback per charge. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,700 shoppers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Spend just $12 of your savings when you protect the OnePlus 8 with Spigen’s Rugged Armor case. Comprised of a shock-absorbent Carbon Fiber design, this cover will help fend off drops and scratches while also keeping your screen protected thanks to a raised lip on the front. A 4.4/5 star rating from over 210 customers rounds out the package.

But if it’s the latest and greatest handsets you’re looking to score, right now both of the most recent OnePlus releases are on sale. Marked down to an Amazon low, the OnePlus 9 is now $80 off the going rate, which is joined by one of the first price cuts to date on the higher-end OnePlus 9 Pro at its best price yet of $99 off. But then be sure to hit up our Android guide for even more hardware discounts, as well as all of the best app and game deals for your device right now.

OnePlus 8 features:

OnePlus 8 – Lead with Speed | 90 Hz Fluid 6.55″ Display – Smooth, Responsive, and Amazingly Vivid.| High-capacity 4510 mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. | 48 MP Triple Camera – 48 MP main camera, 116° ultra wide angle camera and dedicated macro lens| 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage – Qualcomm® Snapdragon 865 sets a new benchmark for performance. Features 5G connectivity.

