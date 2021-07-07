Refresh your aging water pitcher with a filtered ZeroWater 10-Cup model at $14.50 (Reg. $24+)

Woot is now offering the ZeroWater 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher for $14.35 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $30 at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $24, today’s deal is at least 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It also beats the Amazon all-time low by $3. A prefect chance to refresh your aging water pitcher or Brita, this model carries stellar reviews from over 18,000 Amazon customers and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. Alongside the 10-cup capacity, it features a BPA-free design, five stage water filtration, and comes with a water quality meter so “you never have to wonder about its quality.” More details below.

Today’s lead deal is one of the most affordable options we can find from a trusted brand. Even the particularly affordable Brita Standard Metro Water Filter Pitcher comes in at a slightly more on Amazon right now. And that’s a $16 Prime shipped option that’s only half the size of today’s lead deal. Needless to say, if you;’re in the market for something like this, today’s mentions are about as inexpensive as it gets.

Head over to our home goods guide for more cooking and household deals including the Instant Pot 8-quart Duo Crisp Multi-Cooker with air fryer, this KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper, a $60 price drop on De’Longhi’s espresso machine and coffee maker, plus even more right here.

More on the ZeroWater 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher:

10 CUP WATER FILTERING PITCHER: You’ll always have cleaner, pure tasting water on hand with our BPA-Free, water filter pitcher in your fridge. The included, free water quality meter lets you test your water, so you never have to wonder about its quality.

FIVE STAGE WATER FILTRATION: Unlike many water filters & pitchers, ZeroWater filters use 5 stages of filtration, to bring you cleaner, better tasting water. Instead of carbon filtering only, our filters use Ion Exchange Technology to reduce contaminants.

NOT AN ORDINARY WATER FILTER: ZeroWater filters filter water in 5 stages, are NSF certified to reduce lead and other heavy metals. Zerowater removes 99.6% of total dissolved solids, 2X more than the leading brand (tested by independent lab).

