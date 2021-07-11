LEGO unveils 2021’s Star Wars Advent Calendar with 24 Mandalorian-themed builds

After getting a first look at the latest Star Wars Advent Calendar with the rest of the 2021 summer builds, all of the details on this year’s festive LEGO set have emerged. Continuing the same trend we’ve seen from previous years, the most recent addition to the lineup arrives with a series of builds from a galaxy far, far away for counting down to the holidays, but this time centered around The Mandalorian. Head below for a closer look at all 24 of the upcoming LEGO Advent Calendar 2021 creations and all of the details.

LEGO debuts Star Wars Advent Calendar for 2021

There still may be close to half of a year until the holiday season actually arrives, but we’re now getting a first official look at the upcoming LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar for 2021. Stacking up to 335 pieces, not too much has changed compared to past years. You’ll still find 24 themed creations that range from minifigures to miniature builds and more.

This year does have a twist though, we all of the inclusions are inspired by The Mandalorian instead of the Star Wars universe at large. With how popular the Disney+ series has been, it’s no surprise to see the LEGO Group continue to focus on the now fan-favorite bounty hunter and his lovable companion, Grogu.

Given that Advent Calendars are supposed to be a surprise as you open each gift, here’s your last warning before we dive into everything included in 2021’s Star Wars creation.

For 2021, the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar enters with plenty notable inclusions headlined by six different minifigures. These festive sets have been known to include holiday-themed versions of various characters, as last year gave us sweater-clad Darth Vader and more. Now this time around, we’re getting that same treatment applied to Mando himself on top of Grogu. Both have some little winter-appropriate detailing like scarves and feature unique printing to make that happen. Otherwise, there are some other mainstays in the world of The Mandalorian, including a Tusken Raider, IG-11, and Scout Trooper, amongst others.

In terms of miniature builds, there are certainly some notable inclusions this year. Sticking with the same Disney+ show theming, there are mini vehicles that appeared in the show like the Razor Crest, Slave 1, and TIE fighter. The 2021 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar also includes some minifigure-scale builds like a little hover pram for Grogu on top of weapons racks, a scaled down version of the crossbow from the Trouble on Tatooine set, and more.

As of now, pricing has yet to be confirmed by the LEGO Group, although it’s pretty safe to say that we’ll see the 2021 Star Wars Advent Calendar enter at $39.99. This is the same price that we’ve seen in the past for licensed builds, so that’s unlikely to change this year. This will be launching alongside the Harry Potter Advent Calendar on September 1.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As the latest festive creation from a galaxy far, far away, I am loving that the LEGO Group has more or less settled on a single theme within the Star Wars universe for the 2021 Advent Calendar. The previous hodgepodge of builds from all three trilogies has given plenty of unique builds, but I think having all 24 minifigures and creations be tied to the same property will certainly be a bigger hit with kids. And for older builders, it means a chance to score some additional minifigures for our Mandalorian collections.

