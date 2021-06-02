After seeing a collection of new LEGO Harry Potter kits launch to start the month, we’re now getting a first look at yet another model from the Wizarding World. As the latest Advent Calendar, this year will have yet another festive Harry Potter set to debut to get LEGO builders in on the festivities. Head below for a closer look at all 24 of the upcoming creations and all of the details.

Here’s out first look at the upcoming LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar

With a long way until the holiday season actually arrives, we’re now getting a first look at the upcoming LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar. Stacking up to 274 pieces, not too much has changed compared to past years. You’ll still find 24 themed creations that span the various films in the franchise, delivering minifigures and miniature builds each day as you countdown to Christmas.

This year’s, in particular, seems to be drawing inspiration from Harry’s first steps into the Wizarding World. You’ll find various items and scenery builds spanning everything from Kings Cross Station and the Leaky Cauldron to Gringotts Wizarding Bank. As such, the minifigures are pretty reflective of the first film, with Harry, Ron, and Hermione sporting appropriate attire.

One thing that is particularly new this time around is that the LEGO Group seems to be adding an additional element of play into the Harry Potter Advent Calendar this year. One of the included builds is a little spinning top that lets you play some sort of board game with the included minifigures and creations. There is no telling if this will make its way over to the Star Wars and City side of the festive kits as of now.

As of now, an official release date and pricing have yet to be confirmed, although we can safely presume that the latest LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar will enter with a $39.99 price tag. Based on previous years, it’s likely that we’ll also see the build hit both in-person and digital store shelves come September, though that’s arguably more up in the air compared to the pricing.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While an awfully early start to getting into the winter holiday spirit, I’m sure many LEGO fans out there (myself included) were hoping that we’d get a closer look at the rumored Marvel Advent Calendar before the Harry Potter one. In any case, this gives us a better idea of what to expect from all of the other festive creations launching later this year.

As for the actual set, it’s interesting to see the LEGO Group lean in more to the Advent Calendars being for younger builders. Just as it has been tailoring sets more towards an adult audience, it looks like the same is beginning to become more true with kid-focused sets. These festive countdown kits used to be great options for all LEGO fans, but the introduction of a board game and one less themed brick-built model could signal an end to these being as appealing with the older market. In any case, I’ll be excited to see how the other builds in the series stack up as we get closer to the holiday season.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!