The latest collaboration from the LEGO Group and adidas launches later this week, with the brick-built Originals Superstar arriving on July 1. Though now it looks like builders will have another way to get in on the streetwear hype, as a new gift with purchase will be available on select orders. Get all of the details on the new LEGO mini adidas Superstar set below and how to add it to your collection.

LEGO launches new mini adidas Superstar

Earlier this month, we got a first look at the latest collaboration from the LEGO Group and adidas, delivering the first-ever pair of brick-built shoes for sneakerheads and fans to assemble. But now it looks like the foray into streetwear isn’t stopping there, as another version of the iconic shoe is launching later this week.

Arriving as a 92-piece miniature creation, the new Mini adidas Originals Superstar set debuts as an upcoming limited-edition set as detailed in the July 2021 LEGO calendar. It mainly assembles a single one of the sneakers out of most of the included bricks in what stacks up to a reversed color scheme to the larger version. It’s black design pairs with white accenting complete with some added sticker details and a themed box.

Even more interestingly, the LEGO Group also includes a little shoe box minifigure complete with a mic and boom box to really lean into the streetwear hype.

Score the limited-edition LEGO gift with purchase

Those wishing to add this micro-scale creation to their collections won’t have too long to wait, with the mini LEGO adidas Originals Superstar set debuting on alongside the larger counterpart on July 1. As we’ve come to expect from these smaller promotional builds, this one will be a gift with purchase on select orders.

The good news is that you don’t have to buy the actual 731-piece adidas Originals Superstar in order to grab the miniature version, as any purchase over $85 will lock-in the limited-edition freebie. Though on the flip side, the bad news is that those who do pick up the full-sized brick-built kicks will have to pad their carts with another set in order to hit that threshold.





This promotion is slated to start on July 1 and will run through July 14 or when stock runs out. If any of the other recent gifts with purchase from The LEGO Group have been any indication, the LEGO mini Adidas Superstar set will likely sell out well before that timeline expires. So if you’re hoping to bring this limited-edition build to your collection, best to lock down an order sooner than later.

9to5Toys’ Take:

All in all, this might be one of the best LEGO promotions in a long time. While some of last year’s holiday kits were pretty exciting and worth picking up, there really hasn’t been a freebie that actually makes me want to hit the purchase minimum since the Amelia Earhart Tribute set. Especially considering that it’s available on all creations and not just the larger pair of brick-built adidas kicks.

Let’s just hope the LEGO Group has learned from its past mistakes with promotional sets and that there won’t be an issue trying to get one of these come July 1. Do you find that the new LEGO adidas will be a compelling enough freebie to hit the threshold? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!