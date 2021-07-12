Score a $90 DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $60 today

Woot is now offering Prime members the DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Electric Coffee Grinder for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $90 at Amazon with a $63+ all-time low, today’s offer is 33% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. If you’re looking for a high-quality solution, today’s deal just brought a $90 model down to the mid-tier price range. This one has 15 grind settings from fine to course, a removable 13.33-ounce bean hopper, and a 6.5-ounce ground coffee catcher to carry it all. A solid stainless steel base is joined by one-button operation (once your grind size selection has been made) and a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

If today’s discount is still a bit much for your casual coffee grinding needs, check out this highly-rated Mueller Austria HyperGrind. It sells for under $20 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 12,000 Amazon customers. It’s not quite as versatile and you won’t get all of the grinding options, but it’s more than capable of smashing some fresh beans for your coffee maker otherwise.

More on the DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Electric Coffee Grinder:

Prepare to indulge in the freshest and best tasting cup of coffee you’ve ever had. Delonghi-Ariete Professional Grade Heavy Duty Electric Coffee Grinder is a quick and effective way to freshly grind your coffee beans, for quality you can taste. Get yours today and taste the difference with DeLonghi-Ariete.

