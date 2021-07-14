Amazon drops the Kindle Kids Edition in all colorways to $70 shipped (Reg. $110)

After seeing the Fire TV gear and all of the kids’ Fire tablets go on sale this week, it’s now time for the Kindle Kids Edition. Amazon is now offering its Kindle Kids Edition for $69.99 shipped. That’s 36% or $40 off the regular $110 price tag, within $5 of the Prime Day pricing and among the lowest we have tracked otherwise. A perfect option to promote a love of reading in the young ones, this bundle includes a 10th generation kids’ edition Kindle reader, 1-year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee — a bundle Amazon says is worth $219. You get the glare-free display, “weeks” of battery life, and the ability to hold over a “thousand Amazon Kids+ titles” so they can carry all of their favorites with them anywhere. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,600 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our Kindle buying guide. More details below.

While you get your first year free, it might be a good idea to consider using some of your savings on another year of Amazon Kids+. Loaded with kids’ books, videos, and more, the regularly $69 per year service is currently available at $24.99, making now a great time to jump in.

You’ll also want to make sure you check out Amazon’s new Reading Sidekick that handles story time with the kids and this Kindle Unlimited promotion at up to 40% off.

Then go complete your little one’s Amazon gear setup with this offer on the latest model Echo Dot Kids edition smart speaker at $40 shipped and this rare price drop on Amazon’s Echo Glow color smart lamp. Then dive into our buying guides on Amazon’s Fire TV gear and its smart Echo/speaker lineup.

More on the Kindle Kids Edition:

Includes a Kindle (10th generation), 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a kid-friendly cover, and 2-year worry-free guarantee – up to a $219 value.

Kindle Kids Edition is purpose-built for reading (not a toy), with a black & white glare-free display and weeks of battery life. It performs differently than a tablet, because it’s geared for reading books – no games, ads or videos means zero distractions.

With the included year of Amazon Kids+, kids can explore popular titles and series. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

