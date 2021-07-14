FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon drops the Kindle Kids Edition in all colorways to $70 shipped (Reg. $110)

-
Amazon
Reg. $110 $70

After seeing the Fire TV gear and all of the kids’ Fire tablets go on sale this week, it’s now time for the Kindle Kids Edition. Amazon is now offering its Kindle Kids Edition for $69.99 shipped. That’s 36% or $40 off the regular $110 price tag, within $5 of the Prime Day pricing and among the lowest we have tracked otherwise. A perfect option to promote a love of reading in the young ones, this bundle includes a 10th generation kids’ edition Kindle reader, 1-year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee — a bundle Amazon says is worth $219. You get the glare-free display, “weeks” of battery life, and the ability to hold over a “thousand Amazon Kids+ titles” so they can carry all of their favorites with them anywhere. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,600 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our Kindle buying guide. More details below. 

While you get your first year free, it might be a good idea to consider using some of your savings on another year of Amazon Kids+. Loaded with kids’ books, videos, and more, the regularly $69 per year service is currently available at $24.99, making now a great time to jump in. 

You’ll also want to make sure you check out Amazon’s new Reading Sidekick that handles story time with the kids and this Kindle Unlimited promotion at up to 40% off

Then go complete your little one’s Amazon gear setup with this offer on the latest model Echo Dot Kids edition smart speaker at $40 shipped and this rare price drop on Amazon’s Echo Glow color smart lamp. Then dive into our buying guides on Amazon’s Fire TV gear and its smart Echo/speaker lineup

More on the Kindle Kids Edition:

  • Includes a Kindle (10th generation), 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a kid-friendly cover, and 2-year worry-free guarantee – up to a $219 value.
  • Kindle Kids Edition is purpose-built for reading (not a toy), with a black & white glare-free display and weeks of battery life. It performs differently than a tablet, because it’s geared for reading books – no games, ads or videos means zero distractions.
  • With the included year of Amazon Kids+, kids can explore popular titles and series. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Toshiba’s all-new 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV now up ...
Amazon Gold Box electric toothbrush and dental flosser ...
Amazon launches up to 43% off Fire TV sale: Cube 4K $10...
Samsung’s 1TB T7 Portable SSD + fingerprint prote...
Belkin’s new MagSafe Chargers have dropped to Ama...
Get in the M1 game at an Amazon low while Apple’s...
Pursue perfection with Garmin’s Forerunner traini...
Don’t stress: This 30-speed deep tissue massage g...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Amazon’s entire kids’ Fire HD tablet lineup is now up to 40% off with deals from $60

From $60 Learn More
Reg. $60

Amazon’s latest-gen. Echo Dot Kids edition smart speaker now $40 shipped (Reg. $60)

$40 Learn More

Amazon’s new Reading Sidekick handles story time with the kids

Learn More
Reg. $470

Toshiba’s all-new 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV now up to $115 off with deals from $370 shipped

$370 Learn More
Save 30%

Save up to 30% on Anker’s popular eufy HomeVac stick vacuums and more from $45

From $45 Learn More
30% off

Amazon Gold Box electric toothbrush and dental flosser sale from under $11 Prime shipped

$11+ Learn More
Second-best

Save $330 when you go with the prev-gen. OnePlus 8 smartphone at $369

$330 off Learn More
50% off

Lululemon takes up to 50% off new sale styles for summer from $30 shipped

from $30 Learn More