Amazon’s latest-gen. Echo Dot Kids edition smart speaker now $40 shipped (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the latest generation Echo Dot Kids for $39.99 shipped. You’ll find both the Panda and Tiger designs are down at the discounted rate as well. Regularly $60, this is a solid 33% price drop, within $5 of the lowest Prime Day deal, and the best price we can find. This is not a toy, but rather Amazon’s best-selling Echo speaker modernized and made specifically for kids. The included year of Amazon Kids+ comes with “thousands of hours of kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, and educational skills.” From there, you’ll also find handy parental-controls for peace of mind (“set daily time limits, filter explicit songs, and review activity in the Amazon Parent Dashboard”), as well as a 2-year worry-free guarantee, and a solid 4+ star rating from over 15,000 happy parents. More details below and in our 2021 Echo speaker guide.

if you’re not overly concerned with the Amazon Kids+ and safety aspect of our lead deal, you can save a touch more with the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) at $35 shipped right now. This one will bring a similar Alexa music experience to you and the littles ones, but you might have to be a little more diligent without the on-board parental controls giving you a hand here.

You can purchase the Echo Dot Kids above fo the same price with a Echo Glow smart lamp attached for $15 right here. But you can also just purchase the Echo Glow on its own at the discounted rate of $20 currently as well.

Then dive into this morning’s Amazon Fire HD kids’ tablet sale with deals starting from $60, solid 2-year warranties, and up to 40% in savings. Head over to our 2021 Fire HD breakdown feature for more details on which model is best for you as well as our buying guides on Amazon’s Fire TV lineup and its smart Echo/speaker lineup.

More on the Echo Dot Kids:

Meet Echo Dot Kids – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa, made for kids (not a toy). The super-fun design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

Help kids learn and grow – Kids can ask Alexa questions, set alarms, and get help with their homework.

Unlock a world of kid-friendly content – The included year of Amazon Kids+ gives them access to thousands of hours of kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, and educational skills. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

