Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Silicone Case falls to new Amazon low at $23.50 (Reg. $30)

-
Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 Silicone Case for $23.60 in several colors. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at one of the first notable price cuts to date, 21% in savings, and a new all-time low at Amazon. Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Case covers your handset in a soft silicone material that adds in protection against drops, scratches, and bumps without bringing too much bulk into the mix. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Also on sale, Amazon is discounting the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-view Flip Case with S-Pen down to $74.99. Normally fetching $90, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $3 under our previous mention. Samsung’s official S-view Flip Case delivers a folio-style design with integrated transparent cutout on the front for keeping tabs on notifications and more. Snapping onto the back of your device, it also features an integrated slot to store the included S Pen as well as an antimicrobial coating for some extra protection. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

After your handset has been outfitted with a new case, be sure to check out all of the price cuts in our smartphone accessories guide. We’re currently tracking a discount on elago’s smartphone stand which can be adjusted to various viewing angles for getting the perfect setup at your desk. It has now dropped to $12, delivering the best price to date.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Case features:

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Silicone Cover is an easy-to-hold, durable case to protect your phone without sacrificing style. The precision designed cover is made of a soft-touch silicone, providing an excellent grip and protection with minimal bulkiness.

